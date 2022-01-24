The traditional Ethiopian Gojo is a circular domed dwelling constructed from a central vertical beam, and a surrounding structure of curved beams made from wood or bamboo. A covering of dried grass and mud completes the outer structure. These buildings are found everywhere in rural areas, due to their ease of construction, and availability of cheap materials. One major problem living in rural areas in developing countries is access to water. Ethiopian inventor [Anteneh Gashaw] knows a thing or two about the practicalities of living in a developing nation, and has come up with an ingenious take on the traditional Gojo. The idea is to replace the outer structure with pipes capable of storing rainwater. A collector plate on the top of the roof directs rain water into the pipes — with some small balancing tubes connecting them at the bottom — distributing the stored water evenly. A tap at the bottom of structure allows the pipes to be emptied on demand. Another interesting point about this design, is that the water adds some extra weight, for free, which gives the structure much improved stability in high winds, increasing safety.
{Anteneh] notes that proper water infrastructure is incredibly expensive, and just simply won’t happen. Well digging, installation of underground water tanks, and other such stop gap measures are great, but still need significant investment, and he believes that his modified Gojo idea will help reduce the problem of storing water during the rainy season, and reduce the pressure on centralised wells and other such community-orientated solutions. What’s more, it should be cheap. We shall watch with interest where this goes.
We’ve seen a few hacks from Africa nations, not many, just a few, but they are interesting ones. Like this DIY Helicopter that didn’t quite get to fly, and this e-waste 3D printer. We’ll keep our eye peeled for more!
12 thoughts on “Rainwater Storing Gojo Is A Stroke Of Genius”
I hope they plan on some purification. Bird crap, bugs, wind-borne dirt…
@Alex99a good points! Yes, there is plan for that as well. Bird repellant cages will be installed at the top and Purifying tap is placed on faucet. Feel free to suggest other options if you want though.
But only that small round collector at the top ?
Since he will need to filter the water later anyway, why not some collector at the base of the roof that then takes the water to a reservoir ? There are some publications from the UN / others about this, and the ways of building the tanks with the materials and expertise of the place .
Indeed. What we in the West might refer to as a “gutter”.
@Rog Fanther building tank is very very challenging for majority of the population, it will take resources they don’t have and know how to build which they lack. It’s just the reality.
Also small round is more than enough to collect the rain water.
The ideas, from that UN book, involved putting value in the people of each village, using their knowledge about pottery, metalworking, etc, to build reservoirs with whatever material and technology was common there. .
You do not describe how they will get the pipes and fittings for construct it this way. Are they easier to get in the regions you surveyed ?
@Rog Fanther yes, I didn’t described about the implementation because the first focus was on the design, I will get in to it in time.
If you only know the challenge, capacity and limitations of the peoples from the books, I invite you to come, see and understand. It’s very challenging and if they could solve it, they would have by now.
There have been some very good ideas out of Africa.
One from N Africa about 45 years ago was for pit toilet ventilation and disease control. Flat concrete slabs for floor & roof (Sahara), and a continuous spiral concrete wall. Key item for disease control was a 4-6″ ABS vent stack that went about 6′ above the roof. The black pipe got hot,heated the air in it, which rose, drawing fresh air in the “door”, down the toilet hole and up the pipe. It had an open bottom (small bottom) conical screen (oriented tip down) in the top of the stack. Flies would follow the scent, find their way to the hole, and go down to the pit. However, when the fly tried to leave, it flew as high as possible – the top of the cone, and then walked in circles at the top, never finding the hole, until it died and fell back into the pit.
Turning every toilet into a fly trap.
That is an idea I can approve of.
About these pipes I am not so sure.
It probably is not raining much in Ethiopia which translates to catching any water you can catch.
And the higher you store the water, the more difficult it is to get it there.
We used to grow pot plants under about 6000 square meters of glass here in the Netherlands and we had storage for about 450 cubic meters of water.
And even then we had to pump up ground water (which is of lesser quality) every now and then. Therefore we extended the storage to around 900 cubic metres to even out the differences between rainfall thoughout the seasons. And the Netherlands is quite a wet country.
@paulvdh not just in Ethiopia, but all places where there’s insufficient water source other than rain.
One can collect all of the water that rains on those roofs by installing rain gutters all the way around the bottom edge of the roof, instead of just that small area on top.
@criatura that’s one way but the problem is not collection but storage for the collected rain water.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)