We cover a lot of cyberdeck projects here at Hackaday, custom portable computers often built around the Raspberry Pi. It’s not often that we cover a computer that perfectly achieves and exceeds what a cyberdeck is trying to do without being a cyberdeck in any way, but that’s what [Subir Bhaduri] has done. In addressing the need for Indian schoolchildren to catch up on two years of COVID-disrupted schooling he’s created the pπ, a Raspberry Pi, projector, and keyboard all-in-one computer in a neat sheet-metal case that looks as though it might be just another set of spanners or similar. At a stroke he’s effortlessly achieved the ultimate cyberdeck, because this machine is no sci-fi prop, instead it has a defined use which it fulfills admirably.
All the files to build your own can be found in a GitLab repository. The case is laser-cut sheet metal, and he’s put in a cost breakdown which comes out at a relatively healthy 17200 Indian rupees, or around 230 US dollars. We hope that it serves its purpose well and provides a rugged and reliable teaching aid for a generation from whom COVID has taken so much. You can see more in the video below the break.
4 thoughts on “A Portable Projecting Pi For Education”
The pee-pie? Pie-Pie? The pee-pee?
Yay! Practical cyberdeck!
Very cool, though I’d probably want to do something more to protect the projector lens – at least recess it?
Seems fairly protected by the carrying handle, and there is a lens cap under it.
I love this idea, but I would hope for a second screen (or far better but far more complex: an interactive prpjecting surface by way of a camera) because I find it very demotivating when a teacher is talking to the slides instead of to the class.
