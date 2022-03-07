The 3D Printed Car Tire Rim Finally Hits The Road, Sorta

When you think of “car rim” you probably think stamped steel or machined alloy with a sturdy drum to withstand the arduous life of the road, not something 3D printed out of ABS. That would be crazy, right? Not to [Jón Schone] from Proper Printing, who’s recently released an update about his long-term quest to outfit his older sedan with extruded rims.
There were a few initial attempts that didn’t go as well as hoped. The main issue was layer separation as the air pressure would stretch the piece out, forming bubbles. He increased the thickness to the absolute maximum he could. A quick 3D scan of the brake caliper came him a precise model to make sure he didn’t go too far. He also couldn’t make the rim any bigger to fit a bigger wheel to clear the caliper, as he was already maxing out his impressive 420 mm build volume from his modified Creality printer.
A helpful commenter had suggested using a threaded rod going all the way through the print as a sort of rebar. After initially discounting the idea as the thickness of the rim gets really thin to accommodate the caliper, [Jón] realized that he could bend the rods and attach the two halves that way. Armed with a paper diagram, he cut and bent the rods, inserting them into the new prints. It’s an impressive amount of filament, 2.7 kg of ABS just for one-half of the rim.
It didn’t explode while they inflated the tire and it didn’t explode while they did their best to abuse it in the small alley they had selected for testing. The car was technically no longer road legal, so we appreciate their caution in testing in other locations. In a triumphant but anti-climatic ending, the rim held up to all the abuse they threw at it.
We’ve been following this project for several months now, and are happy to see [Jón] finally bring this one across the finish line. It sounds like there’s still some testing to be done, but on the whole, we’d call the experiment a resounding success.
8 thoughts on “The 3D Printed Car Tire Rim Finally Hits The Road, Sorta”
You wouldn’t download a car!
But you might get away with just the rims.
The age old question with using most plastics is creep and thermoplastics like ABS might well get toasty enough on long high speed trips or under heavy braking to be rather uncomfortably close to or even over their softening point, probably safe enough in the cooler nations of the world there, but anywhere the ambient air temp is high and the road surface sun baked for extra heat…
I really doubt such a thing would stand up long term to the rigors of real use, and I’d certainly not call it safe, but I’ll admit its damn impressive they manged to get it working at all. Rather proves to all those that still doubt if 3d printing can ever print useful parts that it can – one of, if not the most impressive real world strength test of a somewhat practical print I’ve seen.
https://www.engadget.com/2019-07-02-volkswagen-type-20-concept-microbus.html?guccounter=1
The Volkswagen electric type 20 has generative designed wheels and lots of other parts. It looks great how well it holds up is another matter. They are metal though but nevertheless 3d printed.
Metal wheels not only stand up to the brake and tyre temperatures, they provide a giant cooling fin for the brakes and bearings. I’d say plastic was a stupid choice in this application.
This is YouTube, where people test out crazy choices all the time, sometimes intentionally.
I don’t have a 3D printer (yet…) but I already have had problems with layer separation – on a product I purchased (a bicycle bag bracket). Good in compression, bad in tension and probably shear forces. Just like concrete, well sort of.
Its not quite that simple with 3d printers – some filaments bond really really well layer to layer easily, others not so much and your printers calibration for that material, and how well you stored that filament can matter a fair bit too. Even a pretty small change in environmental conditions while you print can screw it up and entirely ruin the print (some filaments are terrible for this for one reason or other).
The layer line geometry always has some effect, but its not always that clear cut on weakpoints either, as so do factors like wall count, infill pattern,type and density. The failures can easily happen without any layer separation with the right (or rather poor) part geometry and loading.
Typo: “A quick 3D scan of the brake caliper came him a precise model…”
should be: “A quick 3D scan of the brake caliper gave him a precise model…”
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)