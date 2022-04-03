Texas Instruments is best known to the general public for building obsolete calculators and selling them at extraordinary prices to students, but they also build some interesting (and reasonably-priced) microcontrollers as well. While not as ubiquitous as Atmel and the Arduino platform, they can still be found in plenty of consumer electronics and reprogrammed, and [Aaron] aka [atc1441] demonstrates how to modify them with an ESP32 as an intermediary.
Specifically, the TI chips in this build revolve around the 8051-core microcontrollers, which [Aaron] has found in small e-paper price tags and other RF hardware. He’s using an ESP32 to reprogram the TI chips, and leveraging a web server on the ESP in order to be able to re-flash them over WiFi. Some of the e-paper displays have built-in header pins which makes connecting them to the ESP fairly easy, and once that’s out of the way [Aaron] also provides an entire software library for interacting with these microcontrollers through the browser interface.
Right now the project supports the CC2430, CC2510 and CC1110 variants, but [Aaron] plans to add support for more in the future. It’s a fairly comprehensive build, and much better than buying the proprietary TI programmer, so if you have some of these e-paper displays laying around the barrier to entry has been dramatically lowered. If you don’t have this specific type of display laying around, we’ve seen similar teardowns and repurposing of other e-paper devices in the past as well.
6 thoughts on “Flashing TI Chips With An ESP”
I will be devil’s advocate. Advantage of having TI obsolete calc is certainty of its output. If there was any bug, it will be found in 30 years by countless engineers. Not so much with app written by some anonymous dev.
Obsolete calculators?? How so? Has there been some new math invented in the last 30 years applicable to most student calculators?
The advantage of TI calculators is that they are not smartphones so cannot be used to cheat on exams for which they are required because the advantage of TI calculators is that they are not smartphones so cannot be used to cheat on exams for which they are required because the advantage of TI calculators is that they are not smartphones so cannot be used to cheat on exams for which they are required because …
It’s a bad start to the article. The average person wouldn’t care that TI made ICs.
You might as well mention that TI made TTL popular, with its 7400 series, and the databooks to match. Not known to the public, but more important to readers here.
I’ve asked several TI engineers about the calculators, but they don’t know it either.
XKCD: https://xkcd.com/768/
TI has some development boards with debuggers on board, much like the STM discovery boards, for about 20 euro.
My 2nd scientific calculator was an SR-50 (my first was a Lloyd with vacuum fluorescent display stolen a few months after buying it) back when I could still actually read its microscopic red LED display. I still have it, but haven’t upgraded its battery pack from NiCd to NiMH or LiPo — yet.
So, why badmouth TI’s semis? TI second sourced the 8051 and other Intel micros, like so many other semi companies then when Intel abandoned their customers multiple times. TI is far from guilt-free in that, but no one is. The 8051 family of parts is still crazy popular.
I liked and used an TI “home-grown” 16 bit MSP430 at work back in 2011 for a simple project. It was cheap, capable, and from a stable source, TI (Intel had already several times kicked us to the curb with their embedded parts — which they did again a few years ago to all experimenters).
I used TI’s original $4 dev kit “on a USB stick” for the MSP430F2013 (see: https://hackaday.com/2011/01/30/hands-on-with-ez430-f2013/) and it was cheap and available, unlike a lot of other options at the time. When we had a critical need to get a simple project out the door, I got it written, debugged and tested in record time (although, right after that, everything went crazy in the SW world for critical embedded systems).
