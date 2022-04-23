People generate lots of waste heat. It makes sense that there is a desire to convert that heat into usable energy. The problem is one of efficiency. Researchers from MIT and the National Renewable Energy Lab have announced a new heat converter that they claim has 40% efficiency. Of course, there’s a catch. The temperature range for the devices starts at 1,900 °C .
The thermophotovoltaic cells are tandem devices with two cells mated on one substrate. Each cell is multiple layers of very thin and somewhat exotic materials. So this probably isn’t something you will cobble up in your basement anytime soon unless you’re already manufacturing ICs down there. It appears that the secret is in the multiple layers including a reflective one that sends any missed photons back through the stack.
The paper is pretty dense, but there’s a Sunday-supplement summary over on the MIT site. Using heat storage leads to the ability to make heat batteries, more or less, and harness what would otherwise be waste energy.
We’ve noticed a lot of interest in drawing power from hot pipes lately. All of them techniques we’ve seen rely on some kind of exotic materials.
2 thoughts on “High Temp Heat Engine Achieves 40% Efficiency”
There’s an entire field of waste heat thermoelectric energy harvesting. Reference that as an intro is unfortunate, if not bait-and-switch.
Anyway, a tangible comparison can be made between TPV cells and an out-of-band light recycling structure intended as a light source:
https://news.mit.edu/2016/nanophotonic-incandescent-light-bulbs-0111
Finally, one could consider these structures related to halogen reflector lamps, except those are designed to only reflect visible light and let IR escape at the back.
Sounds like something that could have use in high concentration solar thermal electricity generation. Polish up that 8 foot C-Band TV dish…
