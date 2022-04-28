[Jeff Geerling] saw the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and its exposed PCI-Express 1x connection, and just naturally wondered whether he could plug a GPU into that slot and get it to work. It didn’t. There were a few reasons why, such as the limited Base Address Register space, and drivers that just weren’t written for ARM hardware. A bit of help from the Raspberry Pi software engineers and other Linux kernel hackers and those issues were fixed, albeit with a big hurdle in the CPU. The Broadcom chip in the Pi 4, the BCM2711, has a broken PCIe implementation.
There has finally been a breakthrough — Thanks to the dedicated community that has sprung up around this topic, a set of kernel patches manage to work around the hardware issues. It’s now possible to run a Radeon HD 5000/6000/7000 card on the Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module. There are still glitches, and the Kernel patches to make this work will likely never land upstream. That said, It’s possible to run a desktop environment on the Radeon GPU on a Pi, and even a few simple benchmarks. The results… aren’t particularly inspiring, but that wasn’t really ever the point. You may be asking what real-world use is for a full-size GPU on the Pi. Sure, maybe crypto-mining or emulation, or being able to run more monitors for digital signage. More than that, it might help ensure the next Pi has a working PCIe implementation. But like many things we cover here, the real reason is that it’s a challenge that a group of enthusiasts couldn’t leave alone.
2 thoughts on “A Real GPU On The Raspberry Pi — Barely.”
Don’t get me wrong, it’s amazing overall but there are still things to improve it in the next release. The Raspberry Pi 4 has had several broken things. At least they fixed it by moving to version 4b but why is there a 4b version? Why does the CM4 only use USB 1.0 and it defaults to off? Why is there only PCIe 1x OR USB 3.0 and not both? Why are they all basically out of stock and have been for months and months now? Why do they not have any M.2 NVMe ability? At least OS wise there are other options now.
Raspberry Pi 3, some Amazon Fire tablets, Roku media players and the Nintendo Switch use Cortex A53. The Cortex A73 is a newer model, often found as the big cores in big.LITTLE arrangements from Qualcomm and Samsung. The successor (with 30% greater performance) to the Cortex A72 is used in the Raspberry Pi 4. Interestingly, it supports out-of-order execution and branch prediction, while the Cortex A53 does not. These are all basically higher end Arduinos, right? Obviously not only slightly better but seem to be evolutions of that type of hardware?
What version microprocessor is the RP5 going to use? Can they offer them actually for sale at a decent price and can they include something with both USB C as well as M.2 and/or PCIe as a standard offering?
>At least they fixed it by moving to version 4b but why is there a 4b version? Why does the CM4 only use USB 1.0 and it defaults to off? Why is there only PCIe 1x OR USB 3.0 and not both? Why are they all basically out of stock and have been for months and months now?
The “B” is the format, not the version. “A” boards have the USB and Ethernet ports lopped off to create a smaller footprint. There was a 3A, but never a 4A.
Normally the PCIe lane is used for the PCIe-to-USB3 chip, so using the USB3 ports also occupies the PCIe. The chip natively only has one USB 2 (?) port.
They’ve made a couple of news posts about the shortages: basically the Pi4 is getting hit by the chip shortage like anything else, and for now they’re prioritising commercial buyers because that actually affects people’s jobs in other companies. I’d bet there’s also a degree of not wanting to give commercial users a reason to jump ship to another device.
