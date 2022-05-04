Instant access to electric light is a luxury that most of us take for granted, but in times of crisis, the power is often the first thing to go. So whether you’re worried about a natural disaster or the outbreak of war, a reliable source of light is a must-have in your emergency kit. Creator [bobricius] calls his is ArmaLamp the “Armageddon resistant night lamp”, and while we’re not eager to test that particular claim, it certainly looks robust enough to get you through some tough times.
The basic idea behind the ArmaLamp is to make a light source so simple that, outside of being physically destroyed, it can’t fail. That means deleting the mechanical power switch and designing the circuit so the LED light will kick on automatically in the dark. Rather than using a traditional rechargeable battery, the solar powered ArmaLamp stores its charge in a 10 farad supercapacitor that can be charged and depleted daily without having to worry about long-term degradation.
Charging the ArmaLamp with a simple solar cell is clearly out of the question as it would represent not just a single point of failure, but a particularly fragile one at that. Instead, [bobricius] is using an array of six BPW34 photodiodes that come in a hard plastic package. Combined with an efficient driver circuit that can run the LED even when the supercap is down to 0.3 V, leaving the ArmaLamp outside during the day should provide you with four hours of ultra-reliable light every night.
2022 Hackaday Prize: ArmaLamp Provides Light, No Matter What
i do kind of wish there was an off switch or something though, as this is only useful if you charge it during the day, and then use it immediately at night. If you put it in your pocket or a bag, it will turn on and completely discharge itself.
easy, get a second one and use it to illuinate the first one to turn it off!
>> leaving the ArmaLamp outside during the day should provide you with four hours of ultra-reliable light every night.
I’m there with the switch idea, too. When the zombies come, If you only get four hours of light, it’s going to be important to be able to pick *which* of those four hours you want.
Otherwise the zombies will just wait for fours after sunset, mulling around in circles muttering “1000 brains, 999 brains, 998 brains” or however zombies count.
You can always tell the vegan zombies..
“1000 grains, 999 grains, 998 grains..”
The biggest source of failure I see in the cheep solar lamps is the epoxy on top of the solar cell yellowing from sunlight exposure, followed by moisture damage. Seems like this design does nothing to address either of those.
Also — shouldn’t the solar cells go on the opposite side of the led?
You have that option if you assemble it yourself :) But in this orientation, all the light that is going toward the PCB is recycled instead of wasted warming up the PCB. It is minuscule, but sometimes every photon counts.
