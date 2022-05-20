Hamvention 2022: The Reunion Begins Today

Calling all hams! Hamvention 2022 is underway and runs through the weekend at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio. It’s been three long years since Hamvention took place in person, and this year marks the 70th reunion of what has got to be the largest hamfest in the Midwest. If you’re in the area, you don’t want to miss it. You will need a ticket, though, and here are a few places you pick one up.

Indoors, you’ll find six buildings full of commercial vendors. But outside is where the real fun takes place — the flea market. What treasures will you uncover? There’s only one way to find out.

If you want to get into ham radio, there’s no place like a ham fest to kick off your journey. And if you’ve been poring over the ARRL handbook, you’re in luck, because they’re proctoring ham exams for free at the church across the street on Friday and Saturday.

Can’t make it out for whatever reason, but live close to the fairgrounds? Want to get in the mood on your way there? Tune to 1620AM within a five-ish mile radius to hear weather, traffic, and parking info, plus interviews and other assorted radio fun. If you live nowhere near Ohio, don’t despair — they are livestreaming it on YouTube.

[Note: the Hara Arena, pictured in our awesome Joe Kim artwork, is the old home of Hamvention, and was demolished in 2016. Better head off to the Greene County Fairgrounds instead.]