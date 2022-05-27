Hackaday Podcast 170: Poop Shooting Laser, Positron Is A 3D Printer On Its Head, DIY Pulsar Capture, GPS’s Achilles Heel

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi for a recap of all the best tips, hacks, and stories of the past week. We start things off with an update on Hackaday’s current slate of contests, followed by an exploration of the cutting edge in 3D printing and printables. Next up we’ll look at two achievements in detection, as commercial off-the-shelf hardware is pushed into service by unusually dedicated hackers to identify both dog poop and deep space pulsars (but not at the same time). We’ll also talk about fancy Samsung cables, homebrew soundcards, the surprising vulnerability of GPS, and the development of ratholes in your cat food.

Direct Download link

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast Places to follow Hackaday podcasts: Google Podcasts

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

Episode 170 Show Notes:

News This Week:

What’s that Sound?

Think you know this week’s sound? Enter for a chance to win a coveted Hackaday Podcast t-shirt!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: