In childhood, many of us wondered — wouldn’t it be cool if our miniature toys had “real” functions? Say, that our toy cars actually were able to drive, or at least, that the headlights could light up. [James Brown] captures some of this childhood expectation of magic, recreating the 2×2 45°-sloped Lego bricks with computer screens and panels drawn on them by building a LEGO brick (thread, nitter) with an actual display inside of it.
This is possible thanks to an exceptionally small OLED display and a microcontroller board that’s not much larger. It’s designed to plug onto a LEGO platform that has an internal 9V battery, with power exposed on the brick’s studs. [James] has taken care building this — the brick was built with help of a tiny 3D-printed form, and then, further given shape by casting in what appears to be silicone or resin.
We’ve yet to hear more details like the microcontroller used — at least, the displays look similar to the ones used in a different project of [James]’, a keyboard where every keycap has a display in it (thread, nitter). Nevertheless, it is lovely to witness this feat of micro-engineering and fabrication. It reminds us of an another impressive build we covered recently — a 1/87 scale miniature Smart Car that’s as functional as you can get!
Very happy about this. pic.twitter.com/1FofmKbqJP
— James Brown (@ancient_james) June 7, 2022
7 thoughts on “Computer-Shaped LEGO Brick Brought To Life”
I love how this is tagged as “art”. Truly impressive.
a well-deserved tag – it felt wrong not to add it!
cool!
Nitter links much appreciated. About time we started seeing content linked that way. Make it a house standard please!
Glad to hear it helps! I’ve mentioned it internally, so hopefully, other writers use it whenever we get a Twitter post, too.
I would also like to emphasize that you can always replace
twitter.comwith
nitter.net(or any other instance from here) yourself. Sometimes writers, including myself, will forget it – other times, like here, it would make the text needlessly verbose to add a nitter alternative link for every Twitter link. In other words, don’t forget to do it yourself where applicable ^__^
And – let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Nitter can keep operating! It’s truly a wonderful platform for what it achieves.
I saw this the other day and was suitably impressed! Those OLED displays are super cheap from Aliexpress (0.49″) and look to be avaialble in two versions, both super easy to drive ! https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32848571356.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_allProduct.8148356.2.44937ca1BNqQcA&pdp_npi=2%40dis%21GBP%21%EF%BF%A12.00%21%EF%BF%A12.00%21%21%21%21%21%402100bb5116546926436017189e77cf%2165473747696%21sh
So we’ve got the control consoles handled, now we just need the rocket motors in lego, for the…
SPACESHIP!
