AI Image Generation Sharpens Your Bad Photos And Kills Photography?

We don’t fully understand the appeal of asking an AI for a picture of a gorilla eating a waffle while wearing headphones. However, [Micael Widell] shows something in a recent video that might be the best use we’ve seen yet of DALL-E 2. Instead of concocting new photos, you can apparently use the same technology for cleaning up your own rotten pictures. You can see his video, below. The part about DALL-E 2 editing is at about the 4:45 mark.
[Nicholas Sherlock] fed the AI a picture of a fuzzy ladybug and asked it to focus the subject. It did. He also fed in some other pictures and asked it to make subtle variations of them. It did a pretty good job of that, too.
As [Micael] points out, right now the results are not perfect, but they are really not bad. What do you think systems like this will be able to do in a few years?
We might not totally agree with [Micael’s] thesis, though. He thinks photography will be dead when you can just ask the AI to mangle your smartphone pictures or just ask it to create whatever picture you want out of whole cloth. Sure, it will change things. But people still ride horses. People even still take black and white photos on film even though we don’t have to anymore.
Of course, if you made your living making horseshoes or selling black and white film, you probably had to adapt to changing times. Some did and — of course — some didn’t. But this is probably no different than that. It may be that “unaugmented” photography becomes more of a niche. On the other hand, certified unaug photos (remember, you heard that phrase here first) might become more valuable as art in the same way that a handcrafted vase is worth more than one pushed off a factory line. Who knows?
What do you think? Is photography dying? Or just changing? If AI takes over photographers, what will they go after next?
We think our Hackaday jobs are safe for a little longer. We wonder if DALL-E could learn to do photographic time travel?
15 thoughts on “AI Image Generation Sharpens Your Bad Photos And Kills Photography?”
Digital hasn’t even killed fim, so no.
*film
Well, that kind of depends on the point at which something is “killed”. I can still process film myself, but the convenience of a high volume processing center a mile away is long gone. Every year there are fewer niches left where film is superior to digital.
Film photography is as dead as CDs (and BluRay are nearly out of hope). While, vinyl sales and retrocomputers prices have soared up they are nearly dead. When nostalgia is the only thing keeping a concept alive when it was popular before, it’s as good as dead. Meanwhile, horse carriages are only for tourists.
Preach brother!
(It’s thanks to people believing that, that I’m building my hoard at 25 cents a piece)
The picture at the top of this article, was the AI asked to improve it or to modify it? Because clearly the “dots” are completly different between the 2 pictures, so if the AI was only supposed to sharpen(?) it it did a bad job…
DALLE is a fancy content aware fill on steroids. You can either give it text prompt or designate part of picture to fill in.
Yes, it probably tries to “understand” what the image is made of and then recreates it while keeping the original structure, and it causes some details to change. Photography may hence subsist for cases where details are needed, but from an artistic point of view, for the human brain that only sees a cool photo of a ladybug, the dot pattern doesn’t matter while it does if you want to identity its species.
Indeed, the head also looks more like an ant to me, certainly not quite right to the ladybirds we get round here…
Have to admit I can’t quite put my finger on what is wrong, I’m not that much of a bug expert, only that it doesn’t look right and makes me think ant..
Looking at the spots on the ladybugs back, no, it’s not.
Also, honestly, this might be underselling what higher-end smartphones already do in picture enhancements; this isn’t the good olde “first lecture in image processing” stuff alone anymore. Your phone automatically recognizing faces in the picture, selectively enhancing skin appearance, improving clarity in foreground texture… all stuff that’s been in the iphones, pixels and galaxys of the last couple years, and which are slightly more application-specific applications of similar neural network technologies
I think some of the newer ones have dedicated neural processors. If not, then soon.
And it generally looks awful, or at least awfully faked or ‘photoshoped’ (other BETTER* image processing tools are available)…
*Tounge in cheek there really, all the better image processing suits are so similar now its just down to specific job and familiarity with the workflow
I though it was interesting that the algorithm didn’t just sharpen things up, it actually changed some stuff, for instance, the spots are different, and the forward left leg has been moved slightly to open a little gap between the leg and the lower jaw.
At first I thought it was two different pictures, but the video flicks between them, A/B style, and most of it lines up, so I’m thinking it’s an “editorial decision” by the program.
I can’t help but note that the program has also added one spot that looks suspiciously like the number 6 right at the top of the shell. This leads me to baselessly speculate that it’s s sign that the software is playing with us and there are another two 6’s just out of view on the far side
Photography is however used a lot for documentation. And generalized image enhancing tools can often lead to inaccuracies. (though, some enhancements will help bring forth useful data, this is a whole topic in itself.)
So the skill to produce high quality photography for documentation reasons will always remain. Even if a lot of documentation these days are taken with regular smart phone cameras. (Though, a lot of smartphones can sometimes erases details one desired to document… Like fractures in a surface, color variations, etc.)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)