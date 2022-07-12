For years now, the standard test of any newly hacked piece of hardware has been this: can it run DOOM? id Software’s 1993 classic first-person shooter has appeared on everything, but here’s one from [kgsws] that’s a bit special. It’s DOOM, running inside DOOM itself.
So how has this feat been achieved? There’s a code execution exploit inside the original DOS DOOM II executable, and that has been used to run the more modern Chocolate Doom within the original. It appears as an in-game texture, giving an odd effect as if it’s being watched in a cinema.
The video below the break shows the game-in-game in action, but the real value lies in its in-depth description of the exploit, that takes us through some of the inner workings of the game and ably explains what’s going on. It finishes up with a specially made cinema WAD in which to play DOOM-in-DOOM, and even Hexen-in-DOOM. Pick up your trusty chainsaw, it’s going to be a long night.
4 thoughts on “Even DOOM Can Now Run DOOM!”
Now you load the original doom inside the doom in doom and make infinite layers of doom inception.
Yo, dawg! I hear you like Doom.
Now you can play Doom while you’re playin’ Doom!
If you play Doom in Doom, you must be bored in Russian parliament (joke understandable by Polish people).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)