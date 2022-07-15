For companies that build equipment like CNC machines or lasercutters, it’s tempting to use open-source software in a lot of areas. After all, it’s stable, featureful, and has typically passed the test of time. But using open-source software is not always without attendant responsibilities. The GPL license requires that all third-party changes shipped to users are themselves open-sourced, with possibility for legal repercussions. But for that, someone has to step up and hold them accountable.
Here, the manufacturer under fire is Ortur. They ship laser engravers that quite obviously use the Grbl firmware, or a modified version thereof, so [Norbert] asked them for the source code. They replied that it was a “business secret”. He even wrote them a second time, and they refused. Step three, then, is making a video about it.
Unfortunately [Norbert] doesn’t have the resources to start international legal enforcement, so instead he suggests we should start talking openly about the manufacturers involved. This makes sense, since such publicity makes it way easier for a lawsuit eventually happen, and we’ve seen real consequences come to Samsung, Creality and Skype, among others.
Many of us have fought with laser cutters burdened by proprietary firmware, and while throwing the original board out is tempting, you do need to invest quite a bit more energy and money working around something that shouldn’t have been a problem. Instead, the manufacturers could do the right, and legal, thing in the first place. We should let them know that we require that of them.
3 thoughts on “Watch Out For Lasercutter Manufacturers Violating GPL”
Be glad they didn’t pull a Tivo.
Offices (https://ortur.net/pages/contact-us) are only a short distance from Shenzen. Time to sic Naomi Wu on them?
Maybe there needs to be some debate about why so many “Open” Source licenses are so so restrictive, and whether this is at all desirable? GPL particularly. Most are so restrictive you can hardly say “Open” or “Free” without a smirk… in my opinion the only real Open or Free source projects are the ones that make no restrictions at all. Then you’re REALLY doing it for the love of it. Anything else, and you’re probably in it for something; often some wish to spread your own political view of what “free” or “open” should mean and enforce it on everyone else. Which is hardly “free”thinking… and what about someone who wants to produce some project which uses many Open Source components, and can hardly breathe for trying to figure out a way to do so when all the components have difference license restrictions, which contradict each other…
I believe there’s a place for open source and a place for closed. Many commercial products take years of development, and years more of support afterward. When you’ve done all that work and seek to somehow sell some to pay for all the work you’ve done on it – then the last thing you want is someone else copying it and selling it cheaper (they didn’t do the work, remember). Often there’s no way of keeping secret a mechanism or an electronic circuit because these are easy to see right in front of you. Firmware is the only thing that can be kept as some kind of secret ingredient. It isn’t unreasonable. Often developing a circuit or writing a piece of software is the easy part of product development. Documentation, board layout, getting rid of bugs, component sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, support – this is where 90+ % of the effort goes.
At the same time there’s a big wide place for open source too.
It doesn’t need to be one or the other. Both are valuable. But licenses which try and force something down your throat, some particular view, don’t resonate well with me. I’m not saying it’s OK to break the licenses (as in the example in this article). After all, the license is the license. Like it or leave it. I’m just saying, maybe collectively we hacker types should think about what “free” and “open” really mean and if all this legal spiel in these enormous licenses really correlates well with our love of all things tech.
