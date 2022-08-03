Plenty of electronics end up in the junk drawer or even landfill after their useful life ends, but in the modern world of planned obsolescence a lot more devices are thrown out simply because of lack of support. Sometimes it’s even worse than that as some products are designed to “phone home” and will lack critical functionality if the original producer of that product gets purchased by someone else, wants to sell its customers more products, or goes out of business. The latter is essentially what happened to the Ouya console, but if you still have one of these around you might be able to get it running again.
The Ouya was a commercial failure but an ambitious take on a new kind of gaming console. With little more processing power than a smart phone, the idea was to produce a console for the casual gamer that also could play retro games and other games available for Android. It had a low price point but eventually couldn’t sell enough units to stay in business. These devices needed to see a specific server to gain full functionality, and [Christian] has created essentially a spoofed server that allows users to sign in to their consoles and install games again. All that is needed is to modify a few config files on the Ouya to point to a different address and the Ouya boots up just like it’s 2012 again.
This project goes a long way to show that there are plenty of serviceable electronics out there that have just been needlessly borked, and with a little elbow grease it’s sometimes possible to get them working. The state of this machine is a little surprising given that the original machine promised to be hacker and developer friendly.
Thanks to [Josiah] for the tip!
4 thoughts on “Restore Your Formerly Useless Ouya Console”
Check out the original Kickstarter Campaign which raised $8.5 million.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ouya/ouya-a-new-kind-of-video-game-console
do we know what sort of communication had to take place between OUYA and its server in order to see it running ?
Good stuff!
While their approach might’ve not been great i still think a cheap android console is a good idea, and i still use my OUYA, i just put a different ROM on it when the servers got shut down ^^ but this is a nice and much easier fix for those people that dont want to risk bricking it / want to stick with an official rom.
Time and time again an issue: hardware itself doesn’t produce the games. Gotta have a business plan that includes how developers can make money with it.
