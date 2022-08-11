6 thoughts on “Haptic Baby Monitor Gets The Wearer’s Attention

    1. Yes I would definitely trust a real product more than my hack! Definitely more of an experiment than anything. However, I did look to see what was already on the market before I started and was surprised at how few of them are out there. This one did not even pop up! It appears to be discontinued.

      But now I want to go digging and see if it failed because the concept is actually a bad one lol

      1. as a parent i went on and purchased all sort of monitors. sound, infrared, sensors, you name it. by the half of the year mark only one of them was still on – the summer one. The best thing about it is that unlike the standard monitors you do not have to look at it. strap it on your hand and do the vacuuming – for all you know if the baby wakes up you will feel it.

        the main downside as far as i remember is that you have to remember to place it back on the station to recharge as the battery will not last for very long – i suspect that may have had something to do with it going off the market.
        either that or it was too cheap and people assumed cheap = bad. to be honest my initial purchase was only because i was intrigued by the idea AND it was incredibly cheap.

