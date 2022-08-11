Need to hook a classic Mac mouse up to your modern machine with the help of a DIY USB adapter? [John Floren] has you covered. [John]’s solution uses a board with an ATmega32U4 microcontroller on it to connect to the Mac mouse on one end, and emulate a USB HID (Human Interface Device) on the other. A modern machine therefore recognizes it like it would any other USB input device.
Why is this necessary? The connector on the classic Mac mouse may look like a familiar DE-9 connector, but it is not an RS-232 device and wouldn’t work if it were plugged into a 9-pin serial port. The classic Mac mouse uses a different pinout, and doesn’t have much for brains on the inside. It relies on the host computer to read its encoders and button states directly.
This project is actually a bit of an update to a piece of earlier work [John] did in making a vintage Depraz mouse work with modern systems. He suspected that it wouldn’t take much to have it also work with a classic Mac mouse, and he was right — all it took was updating the pin connections and adding some pull-up resistors. The source code and design files are on GitHub.
Even if one does not particularly want to use a classic Mac mouse for daily work, there’s definitely value in this kind of thing for those who deal in vintage hardware: it allows one to function-check old peripherals without having to fire up a vintage machine.
7 thoughts on “Want To Use A Classic Mac Mouse On A Modern Computer? No? Here’s How To Do It Anyway”
There is no brains inside. Just some scmidt triggers to clean up the waveforms from the switch and the rotary wheels.
Even if one does not particularly want to use a classic Mac mouse for daily work, there’s definitely value in this kind of thing for those who deal in vintage hardware: it allows your whining kids to have a feel at how bad things REALLY could have been, if the optical mouse was never invented. :D :D :D :D
+1! You really didn’t want to be the guy in tech support who dealt with broken hardware. Been there done that. I’d rather clean a toilet than a mechanical mouse. The stuff that builds up in there is disgusting. For your own sake please do not think about where it came from.
Due to a severe disability, my aunt uses a trackball under her bare foot instead of a mouse. Let’s just say that mouse crud is not the grossest stuff that could build up in there — not by a very very very long shot.
IIRC Apple chose single button mice because they realized the average mac user would be confused by a second button.
Either they eventually came to their senses, the demographic of mac users changed or some combination.
I’ll grant that my current mouse has buttons I never use (on the side). But I also use a 3dconnexion, whose buttons I do use lefty.
I don’t miss cleaning mouse balls and rollers.
The weird thing was, I never thought “I want another button on my mouse” on the Mac SE.
It seems unavoidable now, but the single-button Mac SE was a much better and easier to use machine than the 386 with Win 3 and the two button mouse. But the 386 did have a bigger colour screen.
You clearly bought the mac BS back in the day.
Easier to do what exactly? Not any sort of business use. Just photoshop. Windows 3.0 was to multitask a bunch of DOS applications. It didn’t last long.
MacOS remained a steaming pile until Jobs came back and replaced it with renamed NextOS
