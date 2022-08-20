Do you ever get a project stuck in your mind? An idea so good you just keep thinking about it? Going over iterations and options and pros and cons in the back of your mind, or maybe on paper, but having not yet subjected it to the hard work of pulling it into reality? I’ve had one of those lurking around for the last couple weeks, and it’s time for me to get building.
And I’ve got to get started soon, because it’s rare that any project makes the leap from thought to reality unscathed, and when I hold on to the in-thought project too long, I become far too fond of some of the details and nuances that just might not make the cut, or might get in the way of getting a first pass finished. When I really like a (theoretical) solution to a (theoretical) problem, I’ll try to make it work a lot longer than I should, and I can tell I’m getting attached to this one now.
The only cure to this illness is to get prototyping. When the rubber hits the road, and the bolts are tightened, either the solution is a good one or it’s not, and no amount of dreaming is going to change that. Building is a great antidote to the siren song of a dream project. Although it feels now like I don’t want the fantasy to have to adapt to reality, as it inevitably will, I know that getting something working feels a lot better. And it frees me up to start dreaming on the next project… To the workshop!
8 thoughts on “Dream Projects Face Reality”
we should so have a group session.
tbh some projects are best left as a beautiful dream.
Exactly. People might be ready in five or fifteen years, but if you try to sell them now on the dome over Manhattan, Mr fuller I promise you they’ll never accept it.
I sadly have to somewhat concur with jack.
I have plenty of great project ideas. Drawing up PCB’s, even ordering them. The problem with these things usually is software. And I say this as an embedded software engineer/architect by profession.
The idea is cheap. The schematic, a few days? Part sourcing couple of days? (with schematic rework. Layout, let’s be royal and give do 3 or so days. So a good week. Then it’ll be 10 weeks to do proper software.
Obviously, taking and arduino and turn on/off a relay with a sensor, is not the level of projects I speak of.
Sad truth .. Sometime you can slap something together quicker o course
More than once I’ve had an idea that could have been a dream project, and with a belief that it could have commercial potential. Sadly, experience has let me know that those great ideas often/usually occured to someone else a couple years before… So it goes.
18 months of hard work
$10K in self funded hardware
SUCCESS ON THE FIRST real TRY that we are going to count. shhh!
2 days wrapping everything into a geocities page
2 days of usenet popularity before being served a cease and desist for patent violation
7 days later the cops show up with a warrant and seize the prototype
17 years of watching the clock waiting for stupid obvious patent to expire
REALITY CAN BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!
Are you at liberty to divulge a generalization of what this was or is it too risky to say?
I hate having an idea and don’t know how to implement it. I want the echolink equivalent for texting – merging packet radio with a hand-held text-only device which doesn’t use APRS and is its own thing. Then I could use software on the PC to handle the device-to-device texting utilizing internet to send my text to my ham buddies in other countries. Oh yeah – you can find a million problems with it – but still it would be fun to use.
