Probably one of the most reliable devices you will have in your house is the refrigerator, as its compressor has the minimum of moving parts and carries its own lubrication. It’s not uncommon to find fridges many decades old still in use, and fridges are far more likely to be discarded due to broken fittings rather than a failed compressor. An interesting teardown of a failed fridge compressor comes from [turbokinetic], who gives us a professional analysis of how shortcomings in its construction caused it to fail. It’s both an opportunity for a look at the inside of a fridge compressor, and a commentary on the quality of consumer grade hardware.
Electrically the unit seemed unhurt, but the motor wouldn’t pump anything. Cutting the lid off revealed the motor, and it was soon established that the bearing had failed. As the teardown proceeded the conclusion was that the fault lay in the oil being too low viscosity. The designer had picked a very light oil in pursuit of low friction for lower energy consumption, but had ended up with one too light to provide adequate coverage within the bearing. The compressor has a lifetime of around ten years baked into it from manufacture, whether the designer intended it to or not.
You can see the full video below the break, but meanwhile this isn’t the first fridge compressor we’ve seen.
9 thoughts on “Fridge Compressor Teardown Reveals Engineering Compromises”
Just a guy and his workshop and this is what I love about these videos! Simply straight to the point and enjoying the moment of finding the problem and discussing it. Sadly the “algorithm” filters such videos from being found.
Maybe it’s just me but this little crocodile clips seem to be a little bit dangerous to plug the compressor … no ?
Only of you don’t know what you’re doing. But this guy clearly does.
He flips a switch next to the plugsocket OFF before touching the device or casing. He’s safe.
I love the engineering in fridges. Many have a leak tube where condensation from the inside of the fridge drips out, into a little bin on top of the compressor. Heat from the compressor will evaporate the water, making sure the fridge is kept dry inside (more efficient and more hygienic) and the water “goes away” without user interaction.
Just never let milk spill down that hole. The smell of it from the drip tray will knock you out.
There’s the fridge compressor to 2 stroke engine using only hand tools. https://hackaday.com/2017/08/16/fridge-compressor-to-2-stroke-engine-jb-weld-for-the-win/
12 years before failure on a low cost, energy efficient consumer appliance is hardly corner-cutting. Cool teardown and RCA tho.
I’m not sure this is really corner cutting, it seemed to have a reasonable life, but the tragedy is that the entire fridge probably had to be junked because the compressor failed..
There are two routes to longevity, the Pyramids of Giza (over-build it to last forever), or the Ship of Theseus (use standard interfaces between the parts so they can be replaced easily over time).
The latter makes much more sense, but unfortunately consumer goods are following neither.
