Until recently, most video game systems didn’t need their own operating systems in order to play games. Especially in the cartridge era — the games themselves simply ran directly on the hardware and didn’t require the middleman of an operating system for any of the functionality of the consoles. There were exceptions for computers that doubled as home computers such as the Commodore, but systems like the NES never had their own dedicated OS. At least, until [Inkbox] designed and built the NES-OS.
The operating system does not have any command line, instead going directly for a graphical user interface. There are two programs that make up the operating system. The first is a settings application which allows the user to make various changes to the appearance and behavior of the OS, and the second is a word processor with support for the Japanese “Family Keyboard” accessory. The memory on the NES is limited, and since the OS loads entirely into RAM there’s only enough leftover space for eight total files. Those files themselves are limited to 832 bytes, which is one screen’s worth of text without scrolling.
While it might seem limited to those of us living in the modern era, the OS makes nearly complete use of the available processing power and memory of this 1980s system that was best known for Super Mario Bros. and Duck Hunt. It’s an impressive build for such a small package, and really dives into a lot of the hardware and limitations when building software for these systems. If you need more functionality than that, we’d recommend installing Linux on the NES Classic instead.
3 thoughts on “The NES Gets Its Own OS”
By that definition, mario paint was some OS for the SNES.
It actually wasn’t, because there was no way to install other software or exchange data.
Sadly it seems the distinction was lost long ago.
After witnessing a large group of people writing an autoexec.bat script and claiming they wrote an OS for dos, and more people defending their use of the term, it was clear to me there was no point explaining the difference, and that knowledge wasn’t wanted or desired any longer.
I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but there are Famiclones with a more complete software library. This old article comes into mind, for example: https://hackaday.com/2010/09/30/printing-from-a-famicom-clone-computer/
That being said, please don’t get me wrong. It’s a start. It’s not easy to work with the limited specs of the Famicom/NES, so kudos to the author. 🙂👍
External mappers and bankswitching would be needed to overcome these limitations, partially at least. I just hope this isn’t the end and the OS gets an upgrade within the next years.
There are so many cool things that could be implemented. Some random examples:
A world clock, a PET emulator (resource issues, but same CPU), an ISS tracker, a melody maker, a speech synthesizer, fractal generator, a fortune teller (displays words of wisdom each day), NSF player (via Disk Station), a terminal program (rs232 on cartridge?), some news reader/RSS reader (ethernet, wifi or rs232, on cartridge again?), some irDA support for messages (like GBC, leds on cartridge), a wave recorder/player or audio scope (mic on Famicom pad), a daylight logger/scope (via photo diode on cartridge or mic input), temperature/humidity logger/scope (via cheap i2c sensor), an APRS monitor (rs232), etc etc.
So many possibilities. The NES/Famicom or a cheap Famiclone could be turned into a little useful computer for so many tasks! 🙂❤️
