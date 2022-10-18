Front Door Keys Hidden In Plain Sight

If there’s one thing about managing a bunch of keys, whether they’re for RSA, SSH, or a car, it’s that large amounts of them can be a hassle. In fact, anything that makes life even a little bit simpler is a concept we often see projects built on to of, and keys are no different. This project, for example, eliminates the need to consciously carry a house key around by hiding it in a piece of jewelry.
This project sprang from [Maxime]’s previous project, which allowed the front door to be unlocked with a smartphone or tablet. This isn’t much better than carrying a key, since the valuable piece of electronics must be toted along in place of one. Instead, this build eschews the smartphone for a ring which can be worn and used to unlock the door with the wave of a hand. The ring contains an RFID which is read by an antenna that’s monitored by a Wemos D1 Mini. When it sees the ring, a set of servos unlocks the door.
The entire device is mounted on the front of the door about where a peephole would normally be, with the mechanical actuators on the inside. It seems just as secure (if not more so) than carrying around a metal key, and we also appreciate the aesthetic of circuit boards shown off in this way, rather than hidden inside an enclosure. It’s an interesting build that reminds us of some other unique ways of unlocking a door.
Vandal steals “artwork” and you arrive back home with no way to get inside without B&E tools.
Couldn’t the sensor be on the inside of the door behind a thin layer of wood (along with all the nobody-needs-to-see-this electronics) rather than on the outside inviting all sorts of nefarious curiosity? And if that’s already been done, how about mentioning that in the article along with a photo?
Well, the lock actuator is another IoT device that this triggers via wifi, so it’s not the only way to get in.
There are much bigger problems with this: first, the RFID ring is completely unencrypted and will give up it’s ID to any reader that asks. You can stand next to him with something like a Flipper Zero in your pocket and grab the code trivially. (Solved by using NFC and correctly storing the secret in a locked block rather than just checking the UID).
Second, you can take the esp8266 and read his wifi credentials and other secrets directly out of it. It’s not designed to protect those details. (Solved by putting all of this on the *inside* of the door!)
Remember, the S in IoT stands for “security”!
Hmmm, disguise the key as something valuable that somebody might want to steal, but would not think of using it as a key.
I also hope the hardware isn’t exposed to a potential attacker for the final version.
Nice hack all the same.
Well, I can imagine opening a door with a life-sized marble statue, but cannot see why I would do it. Maybe to cause neighbors to question the side effects of some of their medications :D
Is it april 1 already??
