Have you ever wondered how many threads a nut needs to be secure? [Hydraulic Press Channel] decided to find out, using some large hardware and a hydraulic press. The method was simple. He took a standard nut and cut the center out of it to have nuts with fewer threads than the full nut. Then it was on to the hydraulic press.
As you might expect, a single-thread nut gave way pretty quickly at about 10,000 kg. Adding threads, of course, helps. No real surprise, but it is nice to see actual characterization with real numbers. It is also interesting to watch metal hardware bend like cardboard at these enormous pressures.
In the end, he removed threads from the bolts to get a better test and got some surprising results. Examining the failure modes is also interesting.
Honestly, we aren’t sure how valid some of the results were, but it was interesting watching the thread stripping and the catastrophic failures of the samples in the press. It seems like to do this right, you need to try a variety of assemblies and maybe even use different materials to see if all the data fit with the change in the number of threads. We expect the shape of the threads also makes a difference.
Still, an interesting video. We always enjoy seeing data generated to test theories and assumptions. We think of bolts and things as pretty simple, but there’s a surprising amount of technology that goes into their design and construction.
6 thoughts on “Hydraulic Press Channel Puts Nuts To The Test”
The single threads on the bolt take less force because the process of removing the other threads on the lathe leaves sharp transition points at the end and beginning of the thread, which crack easily. Instead of deforming and adapting to the shape of the internal threads on the nut, the threads get peeled off starting from the ends. The same effect happens for the nut as well – the end threads are easier to shear off than the middle parts, so the strength grows more than twice when adding twice the threads.
To prevent the effect, the thread should gradually taper to flat – but then defining how many threads you have isn’t so simple.
I’m partial to Higbee starts, myself.
The shallower the taper, the more smoothly it transfers the forces to the base cylinder and the stronger it will be.
Suppose for example that 10% off the ends of the thread is basically “gone” because it’s too weak against shearing. That way the single thread case represents 80% of a complete thread.
When you double that, you get 1.8 complete threads, which is 2.25 times stronger. Four threads is equivalent to 3.8 complete threads, which is 2.11 times stronger than two. Keep doubling the number of threads and the increase in strength approaches the ideal 2:1 ratio – but eventually it deviates in the other direction and doubling the number will no longer double the strength because as your thread gets longer it also strains and the stresses are distributed unevenly.
I was puzzled by this, my dad always told me that 4 threads was enough. (Which is something he had been taught during his apprenticeship / HNC)
I think that a similar test done in tension might have been more instructive, as it’s not common to use a nut in compression.
I think that 4 nut threads is typically enough to snap (rather than strip) the bolt, it’s a simple equation of comparative areas in shear. (And as such isn’t a fixed number of threads, as 4 threads of fine thread is less shear area than 4 threads of coarse, but conversely has a significantly greater effective diameter)
2 1/2 min. What’s the material ?
