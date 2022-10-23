Hearing loss is a common problem for many – especially those who may have attended too many loud concerts in their youth. [mircemk] had recently been for a hearing test, and noticed that the procedure was actually quite straightforward. Armed with this knowledge, he decided to build his own test system and document it for others to use.
By using an Arduino to produce tones of various stepped frequencies, and gradually increasing the volume until the test subject can detect the tone, it is possible to plot an audiogram of hearing threshold sensitivity. Testing each ear individually allows a comparison between one side and the other.
[mircemk] has built a nice miniature cabinet that holds an 8×8 matrix of WS2812 addressable RGB LEDs. A 128×64 pixel OLED display provides user instructions, and a rotary encoder with push-button serves as the user input.
Of course, this is not a calibrated professional piece of test equipment, and a lot will depend on the quality of the earpiece used. However, as a way to check for gross hearing issues, and as an interesting experiment, it holds a lot of promise.
There is even an extension, including a Class D audio amplifier, that allows the use of bone-conduction earpieces to help narrow down the cause of hearing loss further.
There’s some more information on bone conduction here, and we’ve covered an intriguing optical stimulation cochlear implant, too.
5 thoughts on “DIY Arduino Hearing Test Device”
Doesn’t someone who tries to self-diagnose have a fool as a doctor?
Will this be followed up by a homebuilt hearing aid?
It could have a use in conjunction with professional hearing checks… i.e. get a hearing test done by a qualified professional using calibrated equipment to establish a baseline… then use your own device to periodically monitor for changes.
If you notice things turn south, go get another professionally-conducted hearing check and bring along your homebrew test results.
It most definitely isn’t a 100% replacement, but it may save having to do proper tests quite so often.
Though for practical purposes, a smartphone app and good headphones could do the same.
Perhaps it’s more foolish to jump to conclusions, the word diagnose or self-diagnose doesn’t occur in the article. Personally i think it’s a nice build and i can see various uses. In some cases it might even lead to someone visiting an audicien.
The key word is “pure”. It’s supposed to be as close to a perfect sine wave as possible. Tones generated by an arduino using simple DDS, you’ll get a lot of modulation especially at the higher frequencies that approach the Nyquist limit of the tone generator. That tends to cause audible artifacts in the lower frequencies while you’re listening to the higher frequencies.
If you take the simple tone generator code and do a frequency sweep across the band, you’ll probably hear two sounds – one ascending and the other one descending. The descending sound is the folding of the tone frequency against the sample rate. If you’re generating a tone with higher harmonics, like a square or a triangle wave, those harmonics get folded downwards and make a complex pattern that looks on a spectrogram like the tail end of the harmonic series was folded or mirrored backwards.
