The more people we have on this planet, the more food we need. Naturally, this extends to water, another precious resource that generally plays a part in farming and food production. And honestly, we’d probably all eat a little better if it were really easy to grow healthy things like spinach. Well, that excuse doesn’t work anymore, thanks to [J Gleyzes]’ Ultratower. It’s a simple-to-use hydroponic tower that uses recycled mist to water plants, ultimately saving water in the process.
The ‘ultra’ part is a function of the way mist is created. In this case, it’s done with three piezoelectric disks mounted under a tank in the top of the PVC tube. Stick up to twelve plants in the little cubbies, and their roots will grow down the inside, where they’ll receive a fine shower of water at your command. Water that runs off the roots collects in a small tank at the bottom, where a pump starts the process over again.
At first, [J Gleyzes] had trouble with the piezo disks — using 1.7MHz disks created too much heat, warming the water up to nearly 40°C (104°F). Since cooking the spinach prematurely would be bad, they experimented with other values, finally landing on 108KHz. Be sure to check out the video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize 2022: Ultratower Is A Powerful Gardening Vertical”
Hmm. I like the concept, but I’d be afraid that the plants will need more than pure water, and whatever nutrients dissolved in the water will eventually build up a crusty deposit on the disk or clog the micro-pores.
I use fogponics (more common name for this type of hydroponics) in my seedling growout box. It’s very effective at getting growth. The particle size in the fog is smaller than the root pores, so the plants spend minimal energy on nutrient uptake.
The piezo discs do get crudded up. Regular cleaning by running them in a acidic solution (I use vinegar) does extend their life, but at the end of the day they are a wear item.
There are 2 things that I think would benefit this project.
1) A simple light transmission particulate sensor. If this is supposed to be fairly hands off, knowing when the fog output drops is important to know when to clean the piezos. Time based cleaning would also help. If you wanted to get fancy you could figure out something based on the attenuation of the wifi from the esp32 over the length of the tower, especially if you put it on 2.4ghz channels.
2) A slow speed low volume circulation fan. You don’t want the roots waving in the breeze, but enough air movement to carry the fog the whole way down the tower, and additionally keep the roots from staying too wet.
so… it’s a bong for plants?
When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like…
