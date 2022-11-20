This Standalone Camera Gets The Picture Through With SSTV

These days, sending a picture to someone else is as simple as pulling out your smartphone and sending it by email or text message. It’s so simple a child can do it, but that simple user experience masks a huge amount of complexity, from the compression algorithms in the phones to the huge amount of distributed infrastructure needed to connect them together. As wonderful and enabling as all that infrastructure can be, sometimes it’s just too much for the job.
That seems to have been the case for [Dzl TheEvilGenius], who just wanted to send a low-resolution image from a remote location. It turns out that hams solved that problem about 70 years ago with slow-scan television, or SSTV. While most of the world was settling down in front of “I Love Lucy” on the regular tube, amateur radio operators were figuring out how to use their equipment to send pictures around the world. But where hams of yore had to throw a considerable amount of gear at the problem, [Dzl] just used an ESP-32 with a camera and some custom code to process the image. The output from one of the MCU’s GPIO pins is a PWM audio signal which can be fed directly into the microphone input of a cheap portable transceiver.
To decode the signal, [Dzl] used one of the many SSTV programs available. There’s no mention of the receiver, although it could be pretty much anything from another Baofeng to an SDR dongle. The code is available in the article, as is an audio file of an encoded image, if you just want to play around with the receiving and decoding side of the equation.
We could see something like this working for a remote security camera, or even for scouting hunting spots. If you want to replicate this, remember that you’ll need a license if you want to transmit on the ham bands — relax, it’s easy.
I did something simar with a DRA818 module. (The PCB part is still unfinished.)
https://github.com/Antiemes/SSTV/tree/master/code/esp-idf
It was 1957 or 58 that Copthorne Mcdonald had a series in QST. So 65 years. Late sixties it started to take off.
I’m tired of the stories of how hard it used to be. People built be ause that was the way to get results. If they hadn’t experimented, there’d be no SSTV today.
A monitor wasn’t so hard, and in the late sixties there was an article in QST about converting an oscilloscope. You had to build a whole camera, thiugh flying spot scanners allowed fixed images to be sent with a bit of electronics added to the monitor. One of the first leaps in the seventies was sampling converters for CCTV cameras, easier to come by and you could make adjustments fast by viewing on a tv set.
