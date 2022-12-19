For a large part of the 20th century, motion pictures were distributed on nitrate film. Although cheaper for the studios, this film was highly flammable and prone to decay. On top of that, most film prints were simply discarded once they had been through their run at the cinema, so a lot of film history has been lost.
Sometimes, the rolls of projected film would be kept by the projectionist and eventually found by a collector. If the film was too badly damaged to project again, it might still get tossed. Pushing against this tide of decay and destruction are small groups of experts who scan and restore these films for the digital age.
The process is quite involved – starting with checking every single frame of film by hand and repairing any damaged perforations or splices that could come apart in the scanner. Each frame is then automatically scanned at up to 10K resolution to future-proof the process before being painstakingly digitally cleaned.
The real expertise is in knowing what is damage or dirt, and what is the character of the original film. Especially in stop-motion movies, the subtle changes between frames are really part of the original, so the automatic clean-up tools need to be selectively reined in so as not to lose the charm and art of the film-makers.
The results are quite astonishing and we all have teams like this to thank for protecting our cultural heritage.
If you’re interested in watching the process, then check out the video after the break. If you fancy a go at automatic film digitising yourself (preferably not on unique historical prints!) then we’ve shown projects to do just that in the past.
Thanks to [Cliff Claven] for the tip.
One thought on “35mm Film Restoration Process Explained”
I worked on the digital part of this process for Pixar and Kodak Cinesite, and our work was used to restore “Snow White” and other classical films. The point about nitrate film base is not simply that it was horribly flammable (like its relative nitroglycerine), but that it was organic, and mold liked to eat it. So, although the classical negatives were kept in climate-controlled vaults for 50 years, they still rotted right in the film cans.
The first part of the restoration process was chemical cleaning. Next is what I think is the most impressive part: the “wet-gate” telecine. Wet-gate means that the film was immersed in a fluid with the same refractive index as the film base, so that all scratches were filled and became invisible. The gate is the part that holds the film frame still while it is being digitized (or in the context of a projector, being projected). The film was digitized while it was immersed in the fluid at the gate, thus the “wet” gate. Film photography and special effects of the pre-digital age had a lot of genius mechanical and optical engineering like this that is still interesting to study.
Following digitization, the film was processed by algorithms, and also hand-painted on an electronic paint system to fix the worst blobs. The resolution used was one you might achieve at home today, but was the most sophisticated equipment of the time. Because there are 24 frames per second and over an hour of film, the operator was expected to spend 1-2 minutes per frame, and no more.
I wrote an image processing language called Iceman for this, which unfortunately only got used on this project and a few others. The very restricted use of my work at Pixar was one reason I moved my work to Open Source – my work at Pixar generally had less than a dozen actual users, while pretty much everything I have written for the Open Source community continues to be used 30 years after its creation, and has a huge community.
