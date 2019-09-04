There is a treasure trove of history locked away in closets and attics, where old shoeboxes hold reels of movie film shot by amateur cinematographers. They captured children’s first steps, family vacations, and parties where [Uncle Bill] was getting up to his usual antics. Little of what was captured on thousands of miles of 8-mm and Super 8 film is consequential, but giving a family the means to see long lost loved ones again can be a powerful thing indeed.
That was the goal of [Anton Gutscher]’s automated 8-mm film scanner. Yes, commercial services exist that will digitize movies, slides, and snapshots, but where’s the challenge in that? And a challenge is what it ended up being. Aside from designing and printing something like 27 custom parts, [Anton] also had a custom PCB fabricated for the control electronics. Film handling is done with a stepper motor that moves one frame into the scanner at a time for scanning and cropping. An LCD display allows the archivist to move the cropping window around manually, and individual images are strung together with ffmpeg running on the embedded Raspberry Pi. There’s a brief clip of film from a 1976 trip to Singapore in the video below; we find the quality of the digitized film remarkably good.
Hats off to [Anton] for stepping up as the family historian with this build. We’ve seen ad hoc 8-mm digitizers before, but few this polished looking. We’ve also featured other archival attempts before, like this high-speed slide scanner.
3 thoughts on “3D-Printed Film Scanner Brings Family Memories Back To Life”
Nice! I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the build instructions.
How do you diffuse the light source? I tried several variants of using a projector and photographing the image, but the light always tapered off in the corners, and was never white enough. Getting an even distribution of pure white light across a flat area is surprisingly hard.
I never could solve that issue, so I ended up buying a commercial film scanner (that was as slow as a dog.)
I appreciate the effort that went into this. I would not use the Pi camera, it’s rather poor. I would instead use a machine vision camera with something like an IMX249 sensor, which has a much higher dynamic range and much lower noise. These can usually be purchased with GPIO for triggering image capture so you can stick a hall sensor on the gate cam and rip frames to disk in real time over USB3. Take the projector lens off and point one of those ebay “microscope” lenses right at the film gate.
Cool project, very nicely executed, professional looking too!
Regarding: “Yes, commercial services exist that will digitize movies”
That’s very true, but becomes very expensive quickly depending on how many movies you need to convert. This combined with the initial thought of “how hard can it be” is enough to jump into such a project. Which in this case is nicely executed.
In my own situation I ended up with a videocamera pointing to a small screen. Sometimes that is really all you need. I was able this way to “convert” 8mm to DVD. My parent didn’t mind the slightly gentle flicker. They certainly do appreciate the fact that they can pop in a DVD whenever they want and relive those precious parts of their past (without the hassle of setting up the projector).