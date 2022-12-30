Up until the mid-1980s, connecting a computer to a phone line was tricky: many phone companies didn’t allow the connection of unlicensed equipment to their network, and even if they did, you might still find yourself blocked by a lack of standardized connectors. A simple workaround for all this was an acoustic coupler, a device that played your modem’s sounds directly into a phone’s receiver without any electrical connection. Modem speeds were slow anyway, so the limited bandwidth inherent in such a system was not much of a problem.
Nowadays it’s easier to find an internet connection than a phone line in many places, but if you’re stuck in an ancient hotel in the middle of nowhere you might just find [GusGorman]’s modern take on the acoustic coupler useful. The basic design is quite simple: it’s a 3D-printed box with two cups that fit a typical phone handset and a space to put a USB speaker and microphone. Thanks to minimodem it’s easy to set up a connection with any other computer equipped with a phone connection.
The maximum speed achievable with this setup is between 100 and 300 bits per second, so using it for anything more than text-based messaging is pretty much impossible. [Gus] therefore also designed a simple BBS-like system that can be used to acces things like weather reports and cryptocurrency wallet information. Thanks to VoIP, the server doesn’t need a physical phone line and could even be running on a cloud computing service.
The BBS system is quite limited as of now, but can easily be adapted to interface with any kind of online service. We’ve seen a similar setup in a teletype that queries Wolfram Alpha, for example. Although acoustic couplers have been obsolete for decades, they still sometimes come in handy for circumventing internet censorship.
4 thoughts on “Acoustic Coupler Gets You Online Through Any Desk Phone”
This technology is/was somewhat related to Packet-Radio. The classic Packet-Radio used AX.25 protocol on the digital side and AFSK on the analog side (DPSK was used once also experimentally used).
It allowed between 300 Baud (used on shortwave) and 1200 (or 2400) Baud on VHF. Just like with an acoustic coupler, audio tones were used – 1200 and 2200 Hz with the common 1200 Baud rate.
But instead of using an acoustic coupler, users had little intelligent modems, so called Terminal Node Controllers (TNCs). They were the equivalent to Smart Modems (Hayes modems), essentially. These little boxes contained a simple computer and the radio modem.
Later, when home computers/PCs got more powerful, TNCs had been replaced by end users by simple modems (no intelligence, just a filter; like Baycom or PC-COM) and sound card solutions. Digital repeaters (digipeaters) continued to use TNCs, though, due to them being more reliable and less power hungry. Reliable, because there’s no other software interrupting the decoding/emcoding, as it may happen on multitasking OSes.
That being said, simple TNCs can still be befound in the forms of Arduino-based TNCs. Those KISS-TNCs (Keep it simple and stupid) do mainly conversion between ASCII and AX.25/AFSK. The rest is up to the device itself (say, UI-View or Xastir running on PC).
I used to use packet radio in the early 90s and enjoyed it immensely. Had I known about it sooner, I would have used it on my C64 more for sending files to my friend across town instead of tying up the phone line all the time. I so want to have an echolink for texting so I could turn on a little device, send texts to my home station which in turn would send it around the globe to another ham with a little hand-held packet device or even send texts to my wife’s phone via the text to email service.
I srsly recommend the CCC’s Datenklo (Datatoilet) -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ccc+datenklo&t=ffsb&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
Less wasted 3D prints, fits many more phone handsets, more off the shelf parts…
most speakers can work as a microphone (a very bad one).
so it should be possible to use a set of headphones.. (as a covert coupler).
you just need a stereo splitter, and use left & right, as microphone & speaker.
and maybe an extra microphone preamp..
