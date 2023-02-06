We always enjoy unique clocks, and a recent 3D print from [David Kingsman] caught our eye. It converts an Ikea clock into a very unusual-looking “wandering hour” clock that uses a Geneva drive to show a very dynamic view of the current time. The concept is based on an earlier wandering clock, but [David] utilized a different mechanism.
To read the clock, you note which hour numeral is in range of the “minute arc” and read the time directly. So if the 12 hour is over the 20-minute mark, the time is 12:20. Besides the clock, you need a fair number of printed parts, although they all look like relatively simple prints. You’ll also need 13 bearings and some metric hardware. A piece of cardboard used for the face rounds out the build.
Modifying the clock is more than just taking it apart. There is a template file to print, and you’ll need to align it and drill holes as indicated.
If you haven’t seen a Geneva drive before, it translates a continuous rotation into intermittent rotation. This isn’t the first clock we’ve seen use this kind of drive, although the last one we saw represented time differently. If you want something even more mechanical, try a chain-driven clock.
8 thoughts on “Ikea Clock Gets Wanderlust”
Why? There could be just one drive wheel (bigger in the center) with three driven in geneva mechanism and no internal gears.
Well why don’t you design one like that?
Absolutely awesome!
I love this. My son is learning to read clocks and he’s having a hard time of it. Because of all the historic baggage*. This thing is clear and simple. I can read a normal clock, takes me maybe 5 seconds. This thing took me 5 seconds to understand, then less than a second to read. Brilliant.
* 12hr clock, 24hr day. Starts at midnight/noon. 2 scales (12h/60m) on one dial. Smaller hand is more important, etc…
Cool! The only thing that bothers me (but only a little) is the ’60’ on the right. I would have expected to find a”59″.
It depends on whether we are measuring time, ie 0-59 minutes, or counting minutes ie 1-60, but 0-60 is wrong as they are the same “number or position” in the clock clock arithmetic. However in spite of that, it is a super fun clock!!!
It will show simultaneously 5:60 and 6:00.. which kind of makes sense :)
It is “wrong” only if it bothers you that the clock should display a time in two ways simultaneously: Xh 60min and (X+1)h 0min.
