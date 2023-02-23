German Air Force Surplus Teardown

It isn’t clear to us how [mrsylvain59] came into possession of a late-model piece of military gear from the German airforce, but we enjoyed watching the teardown below anyway. According to the documentation, the thing has a huge price tag, although we all know that the military usually pays top dollar for various reasons, so we are guessing the cost of the parts is quite a bit less than the price tag.

We don’t think [mrsylvain59] was sure what the amplifier (verstärker is German for amplifier) does. However, we recognized it as an avionics box from a UH-1 helicopter. We aren’t sure of its exact function, but it is classified under “Automatic Pilot Mechanisms and Airborne Gyro Components.”

The wiring harnesses, though, are thick and nicely done. The top board isn’t a traditional PCB, but a board full of solder contacts. There’s also a large transformer and some potted assemblies. Under a panel, there are also a couple of very beefy transistors with Solitron logos on them.

While we don’t know exactly what this amplifier does, we always enjoy peeking inside this equipment that we’d normally never get a chance to see. We aren’t sure what his plans are for the box or the components inside, but we doubt it is going back in a helicopter.

While we are no fan of warfare, we have to admit it makes for interesting hardware. We’ve looked at range computers and Soviet missiles, among other things.