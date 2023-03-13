With all those e-paper based projects doing the rounds these days, including in our Low Power Challenge, you’d almost forget that monochrome LCDs were the original ultra-low-power display. Without them, we wouldn’t have had watches, calculators and handheld games operating off button cell batteries or tiny solar panels back in the ’80s and ’90s. [Gabor] decided to build a set of gadgets with a 1990s LCD aesthetic, called LCD Solar Creatures. These cute little beasts live on nothing but solar power and provide some amusing animations on a classic seven-segment LCD screen.
The Creatures’ activity depends entirely on the amount of power that’s available to them. If their supercapacitors dip below 3.3 V, their micros enter a deep sleep state and do nothing except briefly flash an LED every now and then as a sign of life. When light hits the solar panel, the supercaps are charged up and the Creatures come to life and display a few basic stats. Once the caps hit 4.1 V, they really start their day and run a few programs, including a Game of Life-style simulation and an animation of Euclidean rhythms.
Even in active mode, the complete system uses just 11.4 micro-amps – enough to run completely off the 30×70 mm2 solar panel. The charge circuitry is deliberately kept as simple as possible with just a pair of diodes to prevent the solar panel from overcharging the caps in bright light or discharging them in darkness. The ATtiny85 that runs the show is powered through a 3.3 V LDO and measures the capacitors’ voltage through a 1 MOhm resistive divider.
The Creatures’ bodies are made from pieces of laser-cut acrylic, further adding to the 1990s vibe. Monochrome LCDs might seem old-fashioned, but they’re perfect for low-power projects like this, or, say, making your own wristwatch. Nowadays you can even design your own LCDs and have them professionally made.
One thought on “Low Power Challenge: LCD Solar Creatures Live On Sunlight, Sleep At Night”
Those solar led garden spikes seem like a good doner for a power supply. If coupled with a super capacitor, they could be charged relatively quickly. They can charge a relatively low capacity AA size cell. But daisy chaining a few together isn’t too tricky. The only thing is, sometimes they put out pulsed DC or AC.
Some flashing led dog collars use super capacitors for the power supply, although they are usually charged via USB.
I like to repurpose rather than buy off the shelf wherever possible.
