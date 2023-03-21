Despite the increasing popularity of various electric vehicles, the limits of battery technology continue to be a bottleneck in their day-to-day use. They don’t behave well in extreme temperatures, they can wear out quickly, and, perhaps most obviously, charging them is often burdensome. Larger batteries take longer to charge, and this can take a lot of time and space, but this research team from Chalmers University are looking to make this process just a little bit easier.
The group has been developing an inductive wireless charging method for large vehicles including cars, trucks, busses, and ferries that can deliver 500 kW across a 15 cm (6 inch) air gap. The system relies on a silicon carbide semiconductor and extremely thin copper wire in order to make all this happen, and eliminates the need for any human involvement in the charging process. This might not be too much of a hassle for plugging in an electric car, but for larger vehicles like busses and ferries traditional charging methods often require a robot arm or human to attach the charging cables.
While this technology won’t decrease the amount of time it takes batteries to charge, it will improve the usability of devices like these. Even for cars, this could mean simply pulling into a parking space and getting the car’s battery topped off automatically. For all the talk about charging times of batteries, there is another problem looming which is that plenty of charging methods are proprietary as well. This charger attempts to develop an open-source standard instead.
Thanks to [Ben] for the tip!
10 thoughts on “Wireless Charging On A Massive Scale”
Half a megawatt through the air? Yeah if you need me I’ll be standing wayyyy over here
What about the losses as vehicles are made of metal so soaking up all the fields?
Also 15cm air gap is not much.
It’s half a foot. That’s enough that you could park over a spot and the coil could get raised up without too much precision in Z.
I’m not saying it’s perfect, but there will never be a magic solution. We’ll just see more and more engineering developments like this over time, and then one day there will be a solution that’s good enough, and we will start to see early real-world adoption and more momentum in development, just like with EVs themselves.
Using EVs themselves as an example is not very convincing, since it took a good hundred years to come up with a battery that doesn’t entirely suck for the purpose.
98% efficiency at 500 kW still means there’s 10 kW of power leaking out somewhere. Hopefully not into EMI.
>The system relies on a silicon carbide semiconductor and extremely thin copper wire
They mean Litz wire, which is used to combat skin and proximity effects which occur when you try to put high frequency AC through an inductor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Litz_wire
Wow – great if 500KW wireless charging is really 98% efficient, doesn’t give pacemakers trouble or shut down the HF bands.
I admire the ingenuity, but have to wonder if it’s a bit too complex to be practical. Trying to make a transformer with a 6″ air gap seems unnecessary, less efficient, and likely to have EMI problems.
Way back in the 1970’s, the company I worked for had hundreds of in-plant electric vehicles that all used wireless charging, made by a company called Inductran. Basically, it was a big 60 Hz transformer that had been cut in two, with half of it in the floor and the other half in the vehicle. The vehicle was driven over the charging spot, where a raised “curb” contained the lower half of the transformer. When the vehicle was parked over it, its half of the transformer mated with the one in the floor. Simple, reliable, and efficient (coupling efficiency was over 98%, basically the same as any big transformer).
Later I worked for a company that developed General Motor’s MagneCharge charging system. It was the same basic idea, but using a high frequency switchmode transformer. It used a “paddle” on a cable with the primary of the transformer, that fit into a slot in the car with the secondary. But the primary could just as well have been floor-mounted to mate with the car-mounted secondary.
That sounds like a much better idea; this could also be done with a HF transformer, with half of the ferrite core in the vehicle, and the other half coming out of the ground, pushed up by a spring-loaded (compliant) mechanism. The spring takes care of the Z axis, and if the cores are relatively large, some misalignment shouldn’t really be an issue either, as long as there is sufficient overlap between the cores. Alignment could be improved by providing the driver with some assistance while parking.
I really don’t see why you would want to bridge a 15cm gap. 2% of 500kW is still a significant amount of power lost.
The efficiency is impressive though.
The 98°/o is for sure the efficiency of the converter, not the transfer.
Rather than do this, how about looking at how Disney recharges the cars in Luigi’s rollickin roadsters at the California Adventure. The car to be charged (they switch depending on the battery conditions) parks in a specific spot on the open area where a plate with terminals is located. When it parks this plate comes up and makes contact with the terminals on the bottom of the car. Power is delivered DIRECTLY and not requiring the inductive process or the losses inherent in the transfer. I’m not saying to do a dynamic charging system, but build one that does not rely on inductive charging.
Cars that would have the technology would deploy some kind of alignment key and lock in for charging.
Electric cars need to resolve issues. Too much of their implementation is based on the “We’ll figure out how to do that later.” Recycling and disposal are the biggest hurdles because many that think like me won’t touch that technology until they show me it’s not going to be a bigger headache than what we deal with today.
