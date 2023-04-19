[Old Alaska] had a problem. He needed a second remote for his apartment garage door, but was quoted a fee in the hundreds of dollars for the trouble of sourcing and programming another unit. Realizing this was a rip-off given the cheap hardware involved, he decided to whip up his own sneaky solution instead.
It’s a simple hack, cheap and functional. An RF-activated relay with two remotes was sourced online for the princely sum of $8. [Old Alaska] then headed down to the equipment cabinet in the garage, opening the lock with the side of his own car key. He then wired the relay in parallel with the existing manual pushbutton for activating the garage door.
Sometimes, a hack doesn’t have to be complicated to be useful. Many of us might have jumped straight to trying to capture and emulate the existing remote’s radio signals. There was really no need. With physical access, [Old Alaska] was able to simply wire in his own remote entry setup himself.
We’ve seen similar hacks before, albeit achieved with SIGINT methods instead. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Hacking An Apartment Garage Door With New Remotes”
Great Job! 😉
I think many people would jump right to trying to capture a signal because it doesn’t involve, you know, civil and criminal liability for breaking into a locked utility box so you can make physical modifications to provide unauthorized access to a garage you share with other people. But that’s just many of us, I guess.
Not sure body corporate would be happy with something like this (certainly not if its a shared garage)
So I’ve asked my security camera company for a feature whereby I set of dry relay contacts can be activated remotely from my smartphone when I see my garage door is open and clear. So far no response. As for safety concerns, the door opener has all the standard features.
Excellent solution. Doesn’t disturb the original equipment at all and lets you use the RF link of your choice. Nicely done!
There’s a box you can get for around $30 that does this for Chamberlain brand openers. I have it and it seems to work well.
https://www.amazon.com/Smart-Garage-Opener-Chamberlain-myQ-G0401/dp/B08GD3D9YJ
Only issue I had with it was random disconnects, which I traced to the janky Chinese wall-wart they supply. Upgraded to a beefier better regulated supply and no more issues.
I would bet this cheap relays do not even use a rolling code, let alone more sophisticated security, so I would be very hesitant to use one to grant access to my garage.
