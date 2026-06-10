As straightforward as the concept of taking battery packs out of an old electric or hybrid car and reusing them for home power storage sounds, this thought process skips a few essential steps. As argued by [Ed] in a recent video based on his own experiences with high-voltage Nissan Leaf batteries in a home PV system, the main problem is that you’re taking a battery out of a larger system including a lot of the management hardware and software.
The referenced Battery Emulator project is an open source effort to create a suitable interface between these EV batteries, with the mentioned Nissan Leaf being just one example in the project Wiki, with the connection scheme shown in the top image. It’s also noted that the Leaf battery BMS is not designed to operate continuously, so they need to be restarted every day or so lest they become too inaccurate.
These and other things are all solid reasons why you have to be absolutely certain that you want to integrate these high-voltage battery packs into your 12 – 48V low-voltage DC system. You’re after all assuming all the responsibility of setting up a system that’s both safe and reliable, so having a good read through something like the Battery Emulator Wiki and sourcing first-hand experiences from the folk in this community would be a very wise first step.
5 thoughts on “Safely Using Old EV Batteries In Your Home Solar Setup”
My plan is to group the individual cells into a 24 volt system. Parallel cells can be treated as a single cell, so it makes for a simple BMS at 24v (6 cells)
Completely off-grid for 10 years. I took the opposite approach to battery management with 9 Tesla G-85 5.2Kw modules in my setup. I limit my charge discharge cycles to between 50 and 75% of the spec capacity and use zero official battery management. If a module fails just replace it.
Been running for years, taking readings at the beginning and end of the solar day and I have generated 20 Mw including 7 Mw battery cycle power and calculate 96% efficiency. The batteries are always at ambient temp.
I am a happy camper.
If I was to use an EV pack Id go for a tesla model 3 rwd. 60kwh LFP is worth 75kwh Lithium Ion and is much safer around the homestead.
I’m a EE and big fan of DIY solar. At the same time, I have an UL 9540 certified Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) that I’m probably going to have to sell because my city won’t let me install it inside my house. My recommendation, if you want to make sure your home insurance company will pay up if your house burns down, is to keep any battery experiments far, far away from any insured structures. And please… share your clever workarounds and war stories.
We ended up having to go with a 5 foot cube (4 foot internal) concrete utility vault placed 25 feet from the house and property lines. Its got a sump pump in case of water infiltration, an air intake/exhaust system, and a fire suppression system. We call it our power bunker.
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