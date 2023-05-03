For those of us who are a little older, the 90s seem like they were just a few years ago. The younger folks might think that the 90s were ancient history though, and they might be right as we’ve been hearing more bands like Pearl Jam and The Offspring playing on the classic rock stations lately. Another example of how long ago the 90s were is taking a look at the technological progress that has happened since then through the lens of things like this webcam from 1999, presuming you load up this custom user space driver from [benjojo].
Thankfully the driver for this infamous webcam didn’t need to be built completely from scratch. There’s a legacy driver available for Windows XP which showed that the camera still physically worked, and there’s also a driver for Linux which was used as a foundation to start working from. From there a USB interface was set up which allowed communication to the device. Not a simple task, but apparently much easier than the next steps which involve actually interpreting the information coming from the webcam. This is where a background in digital signal processing is handy to have. First, the resolution and packet size were sorted out which led to a somewhat recognizable image. From there a single monochrome image was pieced together, and then after deconstructing a Bayer filter and adding color, the webcam is back to its former 90s glory.
[benjojo] has hosted all of the code for this project on a GitHub page for anyone who still has one of these webcams sitting around in the junk drawer. The resolution and color fidelity are about what we’d expect for a 25-year-old device that predates Skype, Facebook, Wikipedia, and Firefox. And, while there are still some things that need to be tweaked such as the colors, white balance, and exposure, once that is sorted out the 90s and early 00s nostalgia is free to flood in.
5 thoughts on “New Drivers For Ancient Webcam”
I have webcams, but never used one other than to try it. I don’t get the appeal.
Picturephones never took off either.
I think Instill have that webcam (with a less-rounded base) somewhere, which I got along with the cheapass microphone from 1999 which I still use.
My very first camera of any sort that connected to the computer was an ADB version of one of those Connectix cameras for my Mac; it pre-dated “the web”.
Such webcams were used by hobbyists of astrophotography, too.
The big sensor was picking up low light quite good.
Some users had peeled of the UV protective film, too, to increase sensitivity.
Also, the cameras in cell phones in the mid-late 2000s weren’t any better.
They had VGA (640×480) resolution, at best.
Cheap CIF and QCIF USB handy cameras were being a thing, too.
I’ve seen plenty of those little low-res webcam/digicam hybrids that were built into calculators etc.
HD Webcams (similar to 720p) didn’t really take off since 10 years or so.
But the article makes it look as if the 90s were primitive.
That’s not the case. In 1992, the Kodak Photo CD standard allowed pictures to be stored in 4k resolution
Customers could bring their film to Kodak, then they would get a Photo CD back, with pictures from thumbnail size to poster size.
The 90s were quite advanced, if you were willing to open your eyes and go beyond what was mainstream.
