Sodastream machines are a fun way to turn tap water into carbonated water. However, the canisters are expensive and generally require a trip to the store to get a replacement. Lifehacker has a workaround that may make life easier for the bubble-addicted set.
The trick is simple: simply buy a larger bottle of CO2, and hook it up to the Sodastream in place of the regular cartridge. CO2 can be bought in large cylinders at a far cheaper rate than Sodastream will charge you for their proprietary canisters. All you need is a local supplier of food-grade CO2 in cylinders, and you can visit them when you need a refill or swap.
There are several caveats, though, which the comment section dicussed when we featured a similar hack before. Getting an extra-large CO2 canister can pose a risk to life if there’s a leak. Alarms may not save you as the heavy gas has a tendency to lurk low to the ground. You should also consider using a regulator to lower the pressure from your large canister to something closer to the levels the Sodastream machine is built to withstand. Beyond that, you want to ensure you’re using food-grade CO2. Don’t go bubbling cheap welding gas through your water if you want to live a long and healthy life.
It’s a neat hack, it’s just one that requires you to practice proper gas safety at all times. Reports are that a cylinder costing less than $200 can last you for several years though, with ultra-cheap refills, so it may indeed be worth the hassle! Go forth and bubble, friends.
17 thoughts on “Cheaper Sodastream With A Big CO2 Tank Is A Semi-Dangerous Way To Save”
Eh. I have a $50 adapter and a $180 siphon-tube 20lb tank in the garage. I drink enough soda water to go through a CO2 tank at least twice a year. I just refill the 1lb bottles with the adapter. That sodastream charges $20 for the little 1lb tanks is bonkers. You pay less for cans of soda (even with the deposit) after flavoring. Refilling your own or hooking up a tank like this, you’re going to be saving a buttton of money by comparison. The 20lb tank costs me ~$30 I think to refill/exchange.
If you have a leak from a 20lb co2 tank that is large enough to suffocate you in any normal house, you’re going hear it.
Similar here. Siphon tank in the basement with an adapter which is used to refill the standard SodaStream cartridges. No one lives in the basement, so no worries from a leak. The tanks lasts for 1-2 years, and i revisit the local airgas once in a blue moon to refill the big tank with food grade CO2.
” No one lives in the basement, so no worries from a leak. ”
Homeless person says hi. :-)
How about a used soda machine from a business? The tanks themselves were pretty sturdy and the syrup came in gallon sized jugs.
The electricity costs to run those are astronomical. The big tank hack is great unless your sodastream explodes like mine did.
You have to have a way to fill a suitable container and you have to be sure it’s safe just like with bottled gases, but an easier way to get the same CO2 is dry ice at a grocery store. You can buy just a small amount at a time for a few dollars and take it home in a foam box.
It’s putting it into a suitable container that can hold the pressure which is the harder part if you don’t pay airgas to do it for you. If you put too much dry ice in the tank and walk away, it can burst. But if you put the right amount into a tank that started clean with only air in it, and you allow excess pressure to vent through a safety valve of sufficient size, then you will end up purging most of the air along with a bit of the wasted co2. Otherwise you could choose to underestimate the amount of co2 needed, accept that there will be some air left in it or that you won’t use the tank up fully, but better avoid reaching the maximum pressure of your tank at any point.
(If you don’t have a problem with larger tanks that’s much less of a production with very little to go wrong compared to this way – but if you are, this is a way to get very small amounts of co2 rather than keep much around if you’re worried about it.)
Oh, and make sure you pay attention to important little “details” like pressure regulators and adapters and such.
When you can get soda stream bottles refilled (exchanged for a full bottle) for less than €2 then getting a large bottle isn’t worth the hassle (especially when even just the cost of refilling is more expensive per gram for a larger bottle than swapping out a sodastream). Combined with the fact if you own a larger bottle you need to pay for it’s re-certification and pressure testing.
Yes the CO2 market in Sweden is rather topsy-turvy compared to the rest of the world :)
As a nation proficient in creating workarounds for any kinda if laws we created (aka Poles) our filling companies don’t sell pressure canisters, they rent them. Free of charge, just the cost of gas , but all the paperwork and cerrification stays with them. Neat! And actually safer, since companies will do testing while individuals (or small companies) most probably would “forget” about that little detail
I have done this with a Aquarium device that used CO2 from Soda stream tubes to give more CO2 to the plants in the aquarium. It was expensive, so I bought a real full CO2 tube, that is used for tig and industry size (that is about 1 m high tubes). Much better price.
So, a friendly supplier of CO2 (for fire extinguisher) took an old Soda stream tube, cut the gas connection off and silver soldered it to a ordinary CO2 tube connection. Worked great, until we was going to test it. The pressure was WAY to high, so CO2 device almost exploded when we open the gas tube.
We needed to also cut the gas pressure REGULATOR from the Soda Stream tube and added it to our adjustment.
After that adjustment, it still work to add CO2 to my Aquarium plants, so they grow with high speed. :-)
1) there are commercial adapters that let you refill your proper sodastream bottles easily from a larger tank
2) same company makes replacement sodastream bottles designed to be much easier to refill and sell for same price as a new sodastream bottle
3) compressed CO2 is a liquid (well, a weird liquid-gas state according to the triple point diagram but bear with me) so the pressure is going to be the same no matter how full it is until the very end. So I don’t understand how the pressure from a 5lb (or any other size) CO2 cylinder is any higher than the OEM bottles that also must contain liquid CO2. Maybe I’m missing something. It is roughly 700 PSI at room temperature, so I assume the sodastream machine has a tiny orifice or some other passive regulator system in place. Which should be effective regardless of where the CO2 is coming from.
4) I get my CO2 cylinders for beer use from the welding supply- they are everywhere and are food grade and stuff, refill, what, like $20 for a 5lb cylinder?
5) plumbing in (instead of just refilling) seems even easier yet, I love this idea.
All CO2 comes from the same source, there is no specific food grade CO2. Same thing with other gasses like medical oxygen, comes out of the same dewar as the rest of the oxygen, though they do have purity monitors on the lines to make sure there are no contaminants. (I worked in a fill plant)
The pressure in one of those little cylinders is the same as in a big one, about 750PSI
People use large CO2 bottles on aquarium systems an people aren’t keeling over from CO2 leaks. At least high CO2 levels will cause a physiological reaction unlike other gasses.
And the funny part is that the purity requirements for welding gasses (O2, CO2) is higher than for most other use cases. This doesn’t mean that meeting the standard for welding gas will make it meet the standard for food or medical, though. Different paperwork and monitoring.
These Sodastream things look really flimsy. In Argentina we have these automatic stainless steel carbonators (sifón Drago), they can outlive you easily and don’t require much care other than an o-ring replacement every half a decade. plus the CO2 refill network is huge, you can replace your tube in a hardware store for $2, lasts 40 refills on the 1.5L model. and a new set (1.5l + one tube) costs about the same as a Sodastream. which is a bunch of plastic parts. Seems like they want to get your money from the initial product AND the subscription
It’s not actually the gas that makes the difference in food grade or not, it’s the cylinders for the users. Food grade has to be cleaned (and certified, always paperwork involved), but the welding ones can have oils from manufacturing still in the tanks.
I did building automation…
What you NEED: Closet, CO2 Detector with alarms and interlock with exhaust fan.
Not usually consumer-able yet at that scale imo.
I use a 20 lb tank with my Sodastream using a Chinese hose and adapter. I recommend closing the valve on the tank after carbonating water. Then you don’t have to trust a cheap adapter or the integrity of plastic valves in the Sodastream not to asphyxiate you and everyone you hold dear.
