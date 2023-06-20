Medical equipment is not generally known for being inexpensive, with various imaging systems usually weighing in at over a million dollars, and even relatively simpler pieces of technology like digital thermometers, stethoscopes, and pulse oximeters coming in somewhere around $50. As the general pace of technological improvement continues on we expect marginal decreases in costs, but every now and then a revolutionary piece of technology will drop the cost of something like a blood pressure monitor by over an order of magnitude.
Typically a blood pressure monitor involves a cuff that pressurizes against a patient’s arm, and measures the physical pressure of the blood as the heart forces blood through the area restricted by the cuff. But there are some ways to measure blood pressure by proxy, instead of directly. This device, a small piece of plastic with a cost of less than a dollar, attaches to a smartphone near the camera sensor and flashlight. By pressing a finger onto the device, the smartphone uses the flashlight and the camera in tandem to measure subtle changes in the skin, which can be processed in an app to approximate blood pressure.
The developers of this technology note that it’s not a one-to-one substitute for a traditional blood pressure monitor, but it is extremely helpful for those who might not be able to afford a normal monitor and who might otherwise go undiagnosed for high blood pressure. Almost half of adults in the US alone have issues relating to blood pressure, so just getting information at all is the hurdle this device is attempting to overcome. And, we’ll count it as a win any time medical technology becomes more accessible, more inexpensive, or more open-source.
5 thoughts on “Blood Pressure Monitor For Under $1”
And the good news is, once the app records your blood pressure, it will store it on the cloud for insurance companies to track your health.
(That’s why I stopped using blood pressure devices in stores when they required a login.)
“it is extremely helpful for those who might not be able to afford a normal monitor”
All you need is $1 of plastic! … And a couple hundred dollar smart phone.
You can walk down to CVS, Target, etc. to purchase a proper blood pressure monitor for $30
Amazon has multiple for under $20.
Blood pressure monitors are already known for being inexpensive, including pulse oximeter too.
Other than that, it’s an interesting idea.
Well, for a reality check, follow the posted link and read the comment by “Fatesrider.” Basically a dead-on assessment.
There are so, so many factors affecting a blood pressure reading, and the peripheral extremeties are probably the worst possible locations to attempt to read.
So, interesting concept, but honestly, pretty useless in the real world.
Well if that’s the case – how on earth did this get published in Nature Scientific Reports?! Definitely points to a very poor peer review process! It’s true that a wildly inaccurate and unreliable measurement of an important homeostatic function like blood pressure could be considered worse than no measurement at all.
Usually with this kind of thing, you’re not paying for the hardware. You’re paying for the calibration, and being designed in a way that it doesn’t need frequent re-calibration.
In f-droid there’s a decade-old package that detects your pulse from video in the exact same way as this article. It only tries to detect pulse rate, and it’s only sometimes successful.
