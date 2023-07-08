There’s a point in a component’s thermal regime that’s between normal operation and overloaded to the point of obvious failure. That’s a dangerous region, because the component isn’t quite hot enough to release the Magic Smoke, but hot enough to singe any finger you poke around with the see if everything’s running right. So if you’re looking to keep your fingerprints unmodified, but you don’t want to invest in a thermal camera, you might want to let this thermochromic breadboard point the way to overloaded components.
We’re not sure where this tip came from, but judging by the look of the website it was sometime in the late 90s. We’re also not sure who’s behind this little hack, so we’ll just credit [improwis]. The idea is pretty simple — white acrylic paint is mixed with thermochromic pigment, and the mixture is carefully painted onto the plastic surface of a standard-issue solderless breadboard. Care is taken to apply thin coats, lest the paint gets into the contacts and really muck things up. Once the paint is dry you’re ready to build your circuit. We have to admit we’re surprised at how sensitive the paint is; judging by the pictures, the heat coming off a 1/4-watt resistor dissipating 350 mW is plenty, even when the body of the resistor is well above the surface of the breadboard. We’d imagine the paint would point out not only hot components but probably the breadboard contacts too, if things got really toasty.
This seems like such a great application of thermochromism, one that’s a bit more useful than clocks and Pi Day celebrations. If you’re going to try this yourself, you’ll have to track down your own supply of thermochromic pigment, though — the link in the article is long dead. That’s not a problem, though, as Amazon sells scads of the stuff, seemingly aimed mainly at nail salons. The more you know.
2 thoughts on “Thermochromic Treatment Keeps Solderless Breadboards Smokeless”
This is me.
There are more shenanigans done with that idea.
A good way is to mix several thermochromes with different threshold temperatures, for a wider indication range.
https://www.improwis.com/2017-07-20-ThermochromicBreadboardPrototype/
https://www.improwis.com/2017-07-14-ThermochromicCupsMugPrototypes/
The mix is also handy for visual indication the tea kettle is hot, the tea mug is cold enough to drink, or that a power converter is overheating. A poor man’s thermal vision.
Dear medicine, dear visual prosthetics industry, where are our cyberpunk-class multispectral eyes? It’s 2023, for deities’ rice wine!
A great toy is painting such mix on stickers, and having an easy-to-apply indicators.
The design is the 90’s school, the data are more modern. I just don’t care about the visual appearances and prefer raw content. Though I should make the image galleries CSS-responsive. TODO…
Seems one could soak paper in it, then poke the components through that.
