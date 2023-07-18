There are two ways to recover data from an obsolete storage medium. One way is to pull out all the tools in the hacker’s kit — with logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, and bit-banged software in a desperate attempt to reverse engineer the original protocol. The other way is to have a really, really deep junk bin that just happens to contain exactly the right pieces that would have been used decades ago.
For recovering data from a 25-year-old PCMCIA memory card, [Dave] from Vintage Apparatus chose the latter method. But to be fair, characterizing the stash of gear he had to select from as a “junk bin” is pretty insulting. It’s more like a museum of retro technology, which just so happened to hold Toshiba Libretto, a subnotebook computer hailing from the late 1990s. The machine sports a pair of PCMCIA slots and was just the thing to read the data from the old 32 MB SanDisk flash card, which once lived in a backpack-mounted GPS system for surveyors.
If this hack sounds as easy as plugging things into an old computer, you’d be right — if you just happen to have a stack of floppies containing the Windows 98 drivers for said things. So [Dave]’s task became a game of finding the right combination of cards that already had the drivers installed and would provide the connectivity needed to get the data off the flash card. Between a suspiciously crunchy-sounding floppy drive and an Ethernet card dongle badly in need of some contact cleaner, cobbling together the right hardware was a bit of a chore. After that, a lot of the hack was [Dave] just remembering how we used to do things back in the day, with the eventual solution being transferring over the files to an FTP server on a Raspberry Pi.
The video below tells the whole saga, but the real treat might just be the Vintage Apparatus collection of gear. Incidentally, we really like [Dave]’s idea for storing associated bits and bobs.
6 thoughts on “PCMCIA Flash Card Gives Up Its Secrets Thanks To Retro Gear”
I have one of those pcmcia SRAM card 2mb that i used to flash usr2450 routers with linuxap back in 2000, in the pre-openwrt days. One of the few distro to support it for the Demolinux livecd.
This is painful to watch. There are much more recent laptops with PCMCIA/CardBus slots. I have a Thinkpad T60p here with USB 2.0 and gigabit ethernet ports.
The Sandisk flash card shown is a PCMCIA/Cardbus ATA drive and can be hooked up to a standard ATA interface with a passive adapter, just like CF cards.
This is all so true. Out of the many options he had – he took the most painfull and most complicated. I guess he just wanted to wipe the dust off that cute machine. Oh wait – didn’t he note something about cleaning cloths…
It’s not like the old X terminal I have that boots off a piece of “linear” PCMCIA flash (not CF, not ATA) and drivers for this class of device disappeared with the linux PCMCIA subsystem rewrite…
It’s not like it’s a hard protocol, I should see if I can write a driver for it. But it’d be faster to just install a 2.2-era kernel.
Crazy to think that’s out large 32MB of flash memory was back then! Today, in a tiny 25.5mm by 18mm by 3.1mm package (ESP32 SoC), you can get 32MB of flash memory PLUS a dual core 240 MHz processor, WiFi, Bluetooth, and so much more!
