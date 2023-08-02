The Simplest Curve Tracer Ever

To a lot of us, curve tracing seems to be one of those black magic things that only the true wizards understand. But as [DiodeGoneWild] explains, curve tracing really isn’t all that complicated, and it doesn’t even require specialized test instruments — just a transformer, a couple of resistors, and pretty much whatever oscilloscope you can lay your hands on.
True to his handle, [DiodeGoneWild] concentrates on the current-voltage curves of Zener diodes in the video below, mainly as a follow-up to his recent simple linear power supply project, where he took a careful look at thermal drift to select the best Zener for the job. His curve tracer is super simple — just the device under test in series with a bunch of 10-ohm resistors and the secondary winding of a 12-volt transformer. The probes of his oscilloscope — a no-frills analog model — go across the DUT and the resistor, and with the scope in X-Y mode, the familiar current-voltage curve appears. Sure, the trace is reversed, but it still provides a good visualization of what’s going on. The technique also works on digital scopes; just be ready for a lot of twiddling to get into X-Y mode and to get the trace aligned.
Of course it’s not just diodes that can be tested with a curve tracer, and [DiodeGoneWild] showed a bunch of other two-lead components on his setup. But for our money, the neatest trick here was using a shorted bridge rectifier to generate a bright spot on the curve to mark the zero crossing point. Clever indeed, and pretty useful on a scope with no graticule.
So how does it work with transistors?
The solution shown in the article is only for a two terminal device. To perform a curve trace with a BJT or FET, you would need to control the base current or gate voltage respectively, then take the voltage and current swept over a range. This article has a nice diagram that shows how to use a Tek curve tracer to do so. https://www.electroyou.it/darwinne/wiki/curve-tracing-a-journey-among-devices-characteristics Obviously to do a three terminal device with this solution, you’d need to add circuitry to generate those base current or gate voltage values timed to change at the end of the excursion of each sweep. I don’t envision a real quick and easy way to do that, as setting the various currents and voltages is part of the difficulty. But, perhaps the article might give you some ideas on how to proceed.
That shorted bridge is a good hack.
Years ago we called this sort of curve tracer an “octopus” or “oscilliscope octopus.” This video really brought back memories.
