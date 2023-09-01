Hackaday Podcast 234: Machines On Fire, Old Kinect New Kinect, And Birth Of The Breadboard

2 Comments

It might sound like a joke, but this week, Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start things off by asking how you keep a Polish train from running. Like always, the answer appears to be a properly modulated radio signal. After a fiery tale about Elliot’s burned beans, the discussion moves over to the adventure that is home CNC ownership, the final chapter in the saga of the Arecibo Telescope, and the unexpected longevity of Microsoft’s Kinect. Then it’s on to the proper way to cook a PCB, FFmpeg in the browser, and a wooden cyberdeck that’s worth carrying around. Finally, they’ll go over the next generation of diode laser engravers, and take a look back at the origins of the lowly breadboard.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Download it yourself. You don’t need the cloud!

Episode 234 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

  • Think you recognize this week’s sound? Let us know!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 234: Machines On Fire, Old Kinect New Kinect, And Birth Of The Breadboard

    1. Me too!

      My wife says I get this very-calm-but-spookily-serious face. Then she knows it’s hitting the fan. Apparently that was in full force. :)

      After a good cleaning out with alcohol, I got most/all of the soot off of the chamber, and pulled another length of dryer hose out of the basement. Roasted up for the next morning. All’s well that ends well?

      I like Tom’s reassuring conclusion: “usually I don’t set the same thing on fire twice.” Words of inspiration!

      Report comment
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.