It might sound like a joke, but this week, Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start things off by asking how you keep a Polish train from running. Like always, the answer appears to be a properly modulated radio signal. After a fiery tale about Elliot’s burned beans, the discussion moves over to the adventure that is home CNC ownership, the final chapter in the saga of the Arecibo Telescope, and the unexpected longevity of Microsoft’s Kinect. Then it’s on to the proper way to cook a PCB, FFmpeg in the browser, and a wooden cyberdeck that’s worth carrying around. Finally, they’ll go over the next generation of diode laser engravers, and take a look back at the origins of the lowly breadboard.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Download it yourself. You don’t need the cloud!
Episode 234 Show Notes:
News:
- Polish Railways Fall Victim To Cheap Radio Attack
- Add Full-Color Images To Your 3D Prints With Toner Transfer
What’s that Sound?
- Think you recognize this week’s sound? Let us know!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Impulse Buying A 3040 CNC Machine, What Could Go Wrong?
- Blame It On The Sockets: Forensic Analysis Of The Arecibo Collapse
- Going To Extremes To Block YouTube Ads
- GTA 6 Hacker Found To Be Teen With Amazon Fire Stick In Small Town Hotel Room
- Microsoft Discontinues Kinect, Again
- PCB Toaster Oven Solders Your Boards
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 234: Machines On Fire, Old Kinect New Kinect, And Birth Of The Breadboard”
I appreciate the fact Elliot had more important things to do at the time but…. I wish there was a video!
Me too!
My wife says I get this very-calm-but-spookily-serious face. Then she knows it’s hitting the fan. Apparently that was in full force. :)
After a good cleaning out with alcohol, I got most/all of the soot off of the chamber, and pulled another length of dryer hose out of the basement. Roasted up for the next morning. All’s well that ends well?
I like Tom’s reassuring conclusion: “usually I don’t set the same thing on fire twice.” Words of inspiration!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)