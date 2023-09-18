Fast charging is all the rage with new electric cars touting faster and faster times to full, but other EVs like ebikes and scooters are often left out of the fun with exceedingly slow charging times. [eprotiva] wanted to change this, so he rigged up a fast charging solution for his cargo bike.
Level 2 electric vehicle chargers typically output power at 7 kW with the idea you will fill up your electric car overnight, but when converted down to 60 V DC for a DJI Agras T10 battery, [eprotiva] is able to charge from 20% to 100% capacity in as little as 7 minutes. He originally picked this setup for maxing the regen capability of the bike, but with the high current capability, he found it had the added bonus of fast charging.
The setup uses a Tesla (NACS) plug since they are the most plentiful destination charger, but an adapter allows him to also connect to a J1772 Type 1 connector. The EV charging cable is converted to a standard 240 V computer cable which feeds power to a drone charger. This charger can be set to “fast charge” and then feeds into the battery unit. As an added bonus, many chargers that do cost money don’t start charging until after the first five minutes, so the bike is even cheaper to power than you’d expect.
For some reason, you can watch him do this on TikTok too.
If you too want to join the Personal EV Revolution, be sure to checkout how to choose the right battery for your vehicle and a short history of the Segway.
5 thoughts on “Fast Charging A Cargo Bike From An Electric Car Charger”
Are the NACS plugs really the most plentiful? Never really seen them as often as J1772 L2 here in Maryland, but who knows nationwide…
Since driving j1772 equipped car, I am impressed with how many chargers are available. Tesla may have a lot but the SAE connector might be 50/50…. some tesla chargers have a j1772 available also.. beta vs vhs might not get a winner…
Came here to write that… J1772 is far more common. However, the NACS is a) smaller, b) better looking and c) more likely to actually be operational so I think he made the right choice. Also, the receptacle is what he is buying, not the plug and with vastly more Teslas being built, it may be more available.
The thing I wonder about is how well those smaller batteries will take fast charging over the long run. Tesla has done a lot of engineering to make sure the batteries aren’t over stressed while charging.
many chargers that do cost money don’t start charging until after the first five minutes
? chargers don’t charge?
Ohhhhh, I get it, charging money. I’m a little slow on the comprehension.
i was expecting a video of the bike blowing up in flames.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)