You may have heard us here remarking in the past, that if we had a pound, dollar, or Euro for every miracle battery technology story we heard that was going to change the world, we would surely be very wealthy by now. It’s certainly been the case that many such pronouncements refer to promising chemistries that turn out only to be realizable in a lab, but here there’s news of one with a bit of pedigree. Nickel hydrogen batteries have a long history of use in space, and there’s a startup producing them now for use on the ground. Could they deliver the energy storage Holy Grail?
The cathode in a nickel-hydrogen battery is formed by nickel hydroxide, and the anode is formed of hydrogen. If a gas as an anode sounds far fetched, we’re guessing that their structure is similar to the zinc-air battery, in which zinc hydroxide forms in a paste of powdered zinc, and works against oxygen from the air over a porous conductive support. What gives them their exciting potential is their ability to take more than 30,000 charge/discharge cycles, and their relative safety when compared to lithium ion cells. Hydrogen in a pressure vessel might not seem the safest of things to have around, but the chemistry is such that as the pressure increases it reacts to form water. The cost of the whole thing is reduced further as new catalysts have replaced the platinum used by NASA on spacecraft.
We really hope that these batteries will be a success, but as always we’ll wait and see before calling it. They may well be competing by then with the next generation of zinc-air cells.
4 thoughts on “Will Nickel-Hydrogen Cells Be The Energy Storage Holy Grail?”
“Hydrogen in a pressure vessel might not seem the safest of things to have around, but the chemistry is such that as the pressure increases it reacts to form water”
This doesn’t make any sense. The source article describes it in a better way:
“We take the battery, put it in an open fire, and watch it continue to heat up. What ends up happening is that the pressure above top charge will force the hydrogen back into water. And then we have a release valve designed into the unit, so at a predesigned pressure and temperature that will release, and you’ll get a steam vent.”
Hot steam doesn’t seam safe to me, but it beats an explosion or an open flame.
Dangit, we discussed this! If you phrase a news article title as a question, then eldritch powers of the universe itself will conspire, if they have to, in order to make the answer to that question “no.” You can’t keep dooming promising new battery technologies like this!
Nope, big siloses full of sand at 600°C will be the future of energy storage. It’s literally cheap as sand. You don’t even need particularly good sand (like for cement, it seems we are depleting it).
With a cell size of 1.8M x 0.15M (6ft x 6 inches) for a 3kWh unit then I can’t see it being useful for either hobbyists or automotive. Grid storage maybe, but let’s see it actually in production and how it compares to, say Sodium Ion cells.
