These DIY Super Headphones Take Sound Seriously

[Pete Lewis] from SparkFun takes audio and comfort seriously, and recently shared details on making a customized set of Super Headphones, granting quality sound and stereo ambient passthrough, while providing hearing protection at the same time by isolating the wearer from the environment.
Such products can be purchased off the shelf (usually called some variant of “electronic hearing protection”), but every hacker knows nothing beats some DIY to get exactly the features one wants. After all, off-the-shelf solutions are focused on hearing protection, not sound quality. [Pete] also wanted features like the ability to freely adjust how much ambient sound was mixed in, as well as the ability to integrate a line-level audio source or Bluetooth input.
On the surface the required components are straightforward, but as usual, the devil is in the details. Microphone selection, for example, required a lot of testing. A good microphone needed to be able to deal with extremely loud ambient sounds without distortion, yet still be sensitive enough to be useful. [Pete] found a good solution, but also muses that two sets of microphones (one for loud environments, and one for quieter) might be worth a try.
After several prototypes, the result is headphones that allow safe and loud band practice in a basement as easily as they provide high-quality music and situational awareness while mowing the lawn. Even so, [Pete]’s not done yet. He’s working on improving comfort by using photogrammetry to help design and 3D print custom-fitted components.
Noise cancelling headphones will suppress background noise, but let in the frequencies used by the human voice. These are good for things like flying light aircraft, where there is lots of background noise but you still want to hear your co-pilot or ATC.
I’ve always wondered why people don’t sell completely noise cancelling headphones. That’s something I’ve always wanted – something to tune out *all* the ambient noise, so that I could (for instance) take a nap in the motel that happens to be right next to the ambulance bays.
Is this a physical impossibility? Does anyone know why they don’t sell noise cancelling headphones for complete blackout?
Because $0.50 basic passive earplugs work better for blocking everything, cost less and tend to be quite squishy, so they can even stuffed in smaller containers?
I have always assumed that 100% cancelling was impossible because of conduction, gaps in sealing and multipath transmission of sound (related to the first and second). I think it is pretty hard to create a perfect inverse sound at the ear drums (for superposition cancelling). They have gotten better over time by using multiple microphones. FWIW, those earplugs don’t cut 100% though they do work pretty good.
All the aircraft head sets I’ve seen and used have an input for radio and intercom – no need to treat human voice frequencies specially in the cancelling. The poor sap in the back seat that doesn’t get a set goes completely unheard. The pro-sumer noise cancelling headphones don’t do it for sure – they just aren’t perfect.
