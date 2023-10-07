Try It Out

It’s like Star Wars versus Star Trek at a SciFi convention, or asking creamy or chunky at the National Peanut Butter Appreciation Festival. (OK, we made that one up.) When Jenny reviewed the 1.0 version of LibrePCB, it opened the floodgates. Only on Hackaday!
Of course it makes sense that in a community of hardware hackers, folks who are not unfamiliar with the fine art and engineering of designing their own PCBs, have their favorite tools. Let’s face it, all PCB design software is idiosyncratic, and takes some learning. But the more fluent you are with your tool of choice, the more effort you have invested in mastering it, leading to something like the sunk-cost phenomenon: because you’ve put so much into it, you can’t think of leaving it.
The beauty of open-source software tools is that there’s almost nothing, aside from your own psychology, stopping you from picking up another PCB program, kicking the proverbial tires with a simple design, and seeing how it works for you. That’s what Jenny did here, and what she’s encouraged me to do. Whether it’s beginner-friendly Fritzing (also recently in version 1.0), upstarts LibrePCB or Horizon EDA, heavyweight champion KiCAD, or the loose-knit conglomeration of tools in coralEDA, you have enough choices that something is going to fit your PCB hand like a glove.
I certainly wouldn’t risk a swap up to a new tool on something super complicated, or something with a tight deadline, but why not start up a fun project to test it out? Maybe follow Tom Nardi’s lead and make a Simple Add-on, for a badge or just as a blinky to put on your desk? Don’t be afraid to try something new!
Is it only me, but both Windows Defender and Kaspersky prevent me from installing it, mentionning a malware ?
Fritzing could have ruled the world. If Mutti (a.k.a. Angela Merkel) gave them money (via research funding at Fachhochschule Potsdam). Could have been a nice project for years, students and phds driving it. Why, oh why, sink such a nice project.
The other emperor could have been Diptrace. Writing the year 2014, I was clueless picking around in PCB design and, as we all know, only knew my boat, hammer and welding torch. Back then, I tried to make a footprint in Kicad. Wow, what a hassle. Diptrace did the full Monty instantly. Sadly, their website always had the vibe of “we will close any day”.
Today Kicad is clearly the winner for me. Ok, the GUI feels cumbersome and way outdated (Give me a GUI that can change the size of the buttons), some workflows are surprising archaic and project management is limited. But hey, after lots of pain it works great.
I am just happy with KiCad. Now that it is getting a lot more functionality, it is loosing a bit of it’s simplicity. I would not know why it would be “Wow what a hassle” to design a footprint in KiCad. One of the reasons I started using KiCad in the first place was because the editors for schematic symbols and footprints were quite good. And that was some 8 years ago.
I also don’t feel the GUI as “cumbersome and way outdated”. Sure, KiCad does not have a very configurable GUI yet (but movable toolbars and such are planned, give it one or two years) but I find the GUI functional and like the absence of the extra clutter. It is possible to change button size in the configuration though. KiCad has scaling for icons in “Preferences / Common”.
As I wrote, I’m happy with KiCad. It’s a very capable PCB design program, and in the last few years I’ve seen it grow to have more then I need. It is also extremely successful for an Open Source program. I’ve seen many which receive only minimal updates, or get forked into something similar every handful of years. KiCad has an active community (both the forum and programmers) There are over 200 commits made on gitlab to KiCad’s source code each month. It is also very common to see (small) bugs getting fixed within a few hours after reporting them on gitlab.
But KiCad is not all roses and sunshine. The rapid growth of KiCad has also lead to numerous small (and some big) bugs. Especially with KiCad V7 it took some while to get reasonably stable after it’s release, and it still has too many small usability issues to my liking, but those are small, (and if reported, usually get fixed quickly). KiCad also has some big changes coming still, such as a big refactoring of the schematic editor and GUI to make scripting in the schematic possible and a more “modern” GUI with detachable toolbars and such. I expect changes to become more incremental and less disruptive (introducing bugs) after that.
My pet peeve: if I simply click a part and move it, all connection disconnect. I need a special command and sometime not so easy fencing to move a part with connections kept. Why?
Another thing: parts grouping. Why can’t I group parts in a schematic? It is a standard feature all around in software… Just copy the style from Powerpoint…
It is just outdated. And sure, I can get used to the cumbersome GUI and find it great. My grand-grandfather was totally happy with paired screws and nuts only.
“Let’s face it, all PCB design software is idiosyncratic”
As a primarily s/w person who dabbles in h/w, I have often wondered why this is.
In a conventional GUI world, to select something you click on it. To move it you click and drag. To delete it you click on it to select it and press Delete. To say rotate it you right click on it, which selects it but also brings up a context menu on which will be “rotate” along with other things you can do to it.
You don’t hover the mouse pointer over it and press M for move or R for rotate etc.
I realise CAD is complex but whever I’ve used a CAD package I’ve been left wondering why it can’t work in a way that is more consistent with other GUI applications.
To which tools are you referring?
The “Hover + Keyboard hotkey” is maybe a bit unique to KiCad, and I find it very nice to get things done faster and with less effort, but KiCad also supports the “more traditional” way of “Click to select and action”.
