Self-driving is currently the Holy Grail in the automotive world, with a number of companies racing to build general-purpose autonomous vehicles that can get from point A to point B with no user input. While no one has brought one to market yet, at least one has promised this feature and had customers pay for it, but continually moved the goalposts for delivery due to how challenging this problem turns out to be. But it doesn’t need to be that hard or expensive to solve, at least in some situations.
The situation in question is driving on a single stretch of highway, and only focuses on steering, so it doesn’t handle the accelerator or brake pedal input. The highway is driven normally, using a webcam to take images of the route and an Arduino to capture data about the steering angle. The idea here is that with enough training the Arduino could eventually steer the car. But first some math needs to happen on the training data since the steering wheel is almost always not turning the car, so the Arduino knows that actual steering events aren’t just statistical anomalies. After the training, the system does a surprisingly good job at “driving” based on this data, and does it on a budget not much larger than laptop, microcontroller, and webcam.
Admittedly, this project was a proof-of-concept to investigate machine learning, neural networks, and other statistical algorithms used in these sorts of systems, and doesn’t actually drive any cars on any roadways. Even the creator says he wouldn’t trust it himself, but that he was pleasantly surprised by the results of such a simple system. It could also be expanded out to handle brake and accelerator pedals with separate neural networks as well. It’s not our first budget-friendly self-driving system, either. This one makes it happen with the enormous computing resources of a single Android smartphone.
6 thoughts on “Full Self-Driving, On A Budget”
In the old days, a software project that stayed at a floating 90% done for years was a _failed_project_. That project and its ‘owner’ were taken out back and shot before more resources could be wasted.
Does ‘AI’ change that somehow? Explain.
Is ‘impossible to debug’ a feature or a flaw of neural nets?
we just ship at 90% complete and call it software as a service so we can milk the user for money, bad updates and scope creep.
Trains are better than self-driving cars. Not least because they actually exist.
Rather than attempting to fully integrate every function of operating a vehicle, it could be easier to handle tasks separately. Maintain Speed. STeering. Obstacle Detection. BRaking. Have each task ‘listen’ for interrupts from the others. If OD senses the vehicle ahead is too close it ‘broadcasts’ an interrupt message with data on where the obstacle is. MS, ST, and BR code decides how to avoid the obstacle. If OD says it’s a obstacle moving in from off the right side of the road then MS will disengage, BR will hit the brakes, and ST will turn to the left. If OD says the obstacle is straight ahead and moving the same direction then MS will disengage. If that doesn’t result in a return to the safe following distance then BR will slow the vehicle down.
And your response, while seemingly detailed, highlights the differences between proof of concept and a deliverable product. It’s the edge cases and unexpected situations that contribute to software complexity and development time. With most projects, 5% of the effort goes to the POC but 95% of the effort toward aforementioned edge cases.
Check out GeoHotz’s comma AI.
