The Raspberry Pi series of boards are noted for their good software support, with a continuous flow of operating system upgrades such that an original Pi from 2012 will still boot the latest Pi OS. But these upgrades are best done by writing a fresh SD card, so oddly, the Pi remains surprisingly difficult in many cases to upgrade in place. [Iustin Pop] has taken a look at the problem, and finds that though it’s not always easy it remains possible with a bit or work.
An upgrade in place of a Raspberry Pi OS install that’s running on a headless device is probably the simplest of the lot, with a relatively small set of issues. Do it on a machine using the GUI though, and the switch from x.org to Wayland makes for a whole world of pain.
Perhaps most interesting for the insight it gives us into the way Raspberry Pi OS is derived from Debian, is the crossgrade process from the ARMhf build for earlier machines to the ARM64 one for the more recent ones. Here aside from a headache of differing paths and versions, he encounters the Pi-specific compilation tweaks put in place by the developers of Raspberry Pi OS, leading to the ARMhf version being a different branch from the original Debian than the ARM64 one.
Having read his examination of in-place upgrades we have to say that simply writing a new SD card remains the most attractive option. But sometimes along comes a remote system where that’s simply not possible, and this guide might just be very useful sometime.
2 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi OS In-Place Upgrades, Not For The Faint Hearted”
I’ve run Debian on my home machines for almost two decades now, and Raspbian / Raspberry Pi OS for about a decade.
I found, fairly early on, that while upgrading Debian from one major release to the next is technically possible, over time (and several upgrades), things tend to become … wonky – old configs lying around, software not quite working properly, etc. I’ve seen a number of packages break in weird and interesting ways after several in-place upgrades, and it’s just not worth the troubleshooting effort.
I’ve since switched to using LVM on my home machines. I now use a minimal root partition, with all of my data that I want to keep using after each upgrade (like /home) in a separate lv. Upgrading Debian now just involves me creating a new root lv, putting a fs on it, running debootstrap for the version I’m upgrading to, and installing packages I typically use (it’s a bit more involved than that – I have to set passwords, edit fstab, and update grub as well!), but it lets me keep my old root filesystem around for any configs which I might have missed, packages I might have forgotten to install, etc.
And, in the end, it’s a fresh install. No more unused files lying around for several upgrade cycles, no more packages breaking, etc.
Most of my Pis (I have a bit too many these days!) just receive a fresh image. A few of them, including an 8GB Pi 4, use a fairly large SD card (128GB), where I use a similar LVM setup to my x86 Debian machines. The aforementioned 8GB Pi 4 received it’s recent bookworm upgrade this way – I was able to write partition 2 of the image to a new root lv, back up the boot partition and copy the files from partition 1 on the image to the existing /boot, and make some minor tweaks, like mounting a separate data partition where /home and /opt live – and the Pi happily booted into bookworm.
In the end, things tend to just be a bit cleaner by doing a fresh install.
I totally agree on upgrading the GUI version not being for the faint hearted.
Whenever I tried to upgrade the existing installation to a new version of Raspbian, it often ended up in a disaster.
About half of the installed applications were broken afterwards.
Back in the 90s, upgrading a PC from Windows 3.1 to Windows 95 or Me was much less of an issue, by comparison.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)