Modern cars often come with white marker lights or daytime running lights that are on all the time, as a supplement to the primary headlights. The problem is that in some vehicle designs, these additional lights tend to make it harder to see the indicators when they’re on. [nibbler] had this very problem, and decided to solve it with a special interrupter circuit that cuts the daytime running light when the indicator is on. Even better, they used a 555 to do it!
The circuit is a simple monostable 555 circuit with an active low output. It’s triggered by the indicator signal. When the indicator is on, the circuit drives a relay to switch off the power to the daytime running light. Two copies of the circuit were built, one for the left side, and one for the right side of the car. This means that when the orange indicator is lit, it’s not being overwhelmed by the white daytime running light next to it. In fact, many automakers now program this behavior into their lighting by default.
It’s a nifty hack with a real positive safety impact. We’ve featured some other neat indicator hacks of late, like these tidy sequential indicators. Meanwhile, if you’re hacking on your own automotive lighting solutions, don’t hesitate to let us know!
3 thoughts on “A 555 Can Even Make Your Car Indicator More Visible”
Great. Now make it work at night, so I can tell whether the car coming at me is going to turn left
First it may be illegal to change the lighting system of a car. Second, wouldn’t be more secure just to dim the white light enough so the yellow/orange indicator gets visible enough?
Also I have this problem in traffic with cars having a very small indicator in the middle of the red lights (ar the back aide of the car) and I couldn’t see the indicator blinking and wandering why that car doesn’t move forward in the empty intersection but it was going to the right and was letting walkers pass.
I find it seriously annoying when the white running light is suddenly replaced by the orange/amber indicator blinking. In them there olden days — like, say, the very early third millennium — you placed the indicator lights so they would be visible whether the main light (or the early running lights, before LEDs and uber-fancy lighting arrangements became the norm) where on or not.
The 555 solution is nifty; but it should not be necessary to fiddle with your lights just because the auto manufacturers are more concerned with design than practicality these days … to the point that they have realised their own stupidity and implemented a similar solution.
Tsk, I say. TSK!
