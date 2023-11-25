Fail Of The Week: This Flash Drive Will NOT Self-Destruct In Five Seconds

How hard can it be to kill a flash drive? Judging by the look of defeat on [Walker]’s face in the video below, pretty darn hard.
To bring you up to speed, and to give the “Mission: Impossible” reference in the title some context, it might be a good idea to look over our earlier coverage of [Walker]’s Ovrdrive project. It started way back in 2022 with the idea that some people might benefit from a flash drive that could rapidly and covertly render the data stored on it, err, “forensically unavailable.” This would require more than just erasing the data, of course, so [Walker] began looking at ways to physically kill a memory chip. First up was a voltage doubler to apply voltage much greater than the absolute maximum rating of 4.6 V for any pin on the chip. That corrupted some files on the flash chip, enough of a win to proceed to a prototype that actually succeeded in releasing the Magic Smoke.
But sadly, that puff of smoke ended up being a fluke. [Walker] couldn’t repeat the result, at least not with the reliability required by people for whom data privacy is literally a life-or-death matter. To increase the odds of a kill, he came up with an H-bridge circuit to reverse the polarity of the memory chip’s supply. Surely that would kill the chip, and from the thermal camera images, it sure looked promising. But apparently, even 167°C isn’t enough to forensically disable the chip, which kind of makes sense from the point of view of reflow survivability.
What’s next for [Walker]? He says he’s going to team up his overvoltage and reverse-polarity methods for one last shot, but after that, he’s about out of reasonable options. Sure, a thermite charge or a vial of superacid would do the trick, but not neither is terribly covert. If you’re going to go that way, you might as well just buy a standard flash drive and throw it in the microwave or a blender. And we need to remember that this may be something the drive’s owner needs to do with jack-booted thugs kicking in the door, or possibly at gunpoint. It wouldn’t do to be too conspicuous under such circumstances. That’s why we like the “rapid power cycling” method of triggering the drive’s self-destruct sequence; it could easily be disguised as shaking hands in a stressful situation.
Who knew that memory chips were this robust? Kudos to [Walker] for getting the project as far as he did, and we’re still rooting for him to make it work somehow.
14 thoughts on “Fail Of The Week: This Flash Drive Will NOT Self-Destruct In Five Seconds”
I would think an SD card would be a better route to go.
Have that as the flash-drive’s storage and send the over-voltage to that as they are much more fragile.
get micro SD card. They break in half very easily. Break them again to get 1/4s and even FBI and NSA would find recovery challenging. An average Joe certainly won’t be able to recover from snapped flash chip
I suspect most folks here could recover a broken SD card with some patience and perhaps some slightly smaller tools than normal under a microscope – as odds are really really darn good it seems to me that there will be nothing wrong with the chip just the shell and bond wires to the human scale pads being broken.
I spent my career writing software for microcontrollers.
I remember one day I stuck the micro in the programmer rotated around – which swapped Vcc and GND, didn’t notice it, and went out to lunch.
Came back and the chip was scalding hot and had been that way for over an hour.
…but I let it cool down and it programmed and seemed to work fine. (Then went into the trash, and not into a customer’s product.)
It’s really hard to kill a chip. I’ve also heard lots of 1st person stories from hardware designers about how you have to wear a static strap or you’ll definitely kill that CMOS chip, but in reality I never worry about static and never had a problem.
Maybe it’s a karma thing, I don’t know.
In 30+ years, I’ve destroyed exactly one chip. One of a prototype CPU that they’d forgotten to put the esd protection on the first tapeout, and the office had nylon carpets (duh) that generated enough static that we regularly got shocks off the furniture.
On the other hand, I also knew someone who was the anti-Midas to hardware, and could destroy anything they touched.
Microwave parts perhaps.
Here’s a thought, this could be a good use for transparent hardware encryption and battery-backed RAM. Initiate via the PC, on-drive encryption hardware stores a random encryption key in the RAM, and the PC software could back this up if needed. From here it appears to work like an ordinary flash drive, except a button on the drive disconnects power to the RAM, losing the key and making the drive contents unrecoverable. For bonus points it could be set to start wiping the flash storage if plugged in with no encryption key in RAM.
Maybe a piezoelectric actuator that shatters the silicon by making it resonate?
Personally I might go with a thin slither of magnesium or lithium, laminated to protect it, with a bit of nichrome wire sat across it or maybe just a little pouch of strong acid that injects itself onto the die surface, but no doubt it wouldn’t be terribly convert.
I like the RAM idea, but there are methods to read RAM after the power is removed, residual charge sticks around for a while and biases the cells ever so slightly. Perhaps adding a super capacitor or a tiny lithium battery, then having it overwrite itself, with random bits, a few times just before shutdown.
I like my method, a miniature HV arc from a lighter transformer that goes through the chip stack.
No (as in zero) chance that will ever work again, if the HV doesn’t get it the heat surely will.
Out of my head you can do it the thermal, mechanical, electical or fireworks way.
Thermal: after getting it hot, you cool it down quickly? Body fluids are 37 Celsius degrees, the chip was 167. Thermal stress can kill the chip then?
Mechanical: add a on the same keychain that holds the stick an automated center punch and use it on the memory chip. Or place a small ball bearing on the chip, a coin over it and you can punch it with your fist to crack the chip. This could be hidden in the case.
One can 3d print a fully compliant pliers and crush the chip.
A prince Rupert glass teardrop can be hold in confined contact with the chip and when its tail is cracked, it explodes hopefuly doing the deeds.
Electrical: you have a device under the laptop (hidden as a cooler) delivering 200 volts on the usb ready to plug in the stick. Or masked as an usb hub. Press a little button and it overcharges the memory stick that is connected.
Or go MythBusters way and use thermite.
That Prince Ruperts drop idea is interesting, but I think you would have to unpackage the memory first or the casing will save the workings from harm. But a bare die is probably not a good idea either as you do want the device to a reliable data storage medium. Also I don’t think its all that covert as I can’t see a way to make it look like any other normal drive like that.
My suggestion would just be for a master always visible chip of really encrypted looking gobldy gook so time will be spent trying to copy and decrypt it – hopefully long enough to then write destructively to the whole other chip secure part of the drive. Which probably means an artificially slow data transfer rate and/or much larger capacity (that can of course be fake – it just has to report as huge and full) for the fake drive chip … But as these drives do often have multiple memory chips it won’t redflag for that, so as long as they don’t pre-emptively desolder the memory chips to read them directly the little ‘dram’ chip that isn’t can overwrite and overwrite – maybe it won’t entirely kill the chip in a reasonable time but it should at least have scrubbed it clean enough.
Though the idea of a more bare die gets me thinking it may be possible to make the chip break reliably in a very hard to recover way – unpott it enough to get at the silicon and with something bimetalic strip style use the heat of the reverse voltage chip to apply lots of pressure direct to the silicon – if you can get it to crack that would be near impossible to recover. However that wouldn’t really be practical on a small scale mass production IMO.
So this may be stupid but since there isn’t an issue with residual magnetic fields or phase change as in older tech, wouldn’t overwriting or erasing be sufficient? It would have to be really important to go through the trouble of pulling apart chips and stacked silicon to look at each cells state of charge. There is (or was ?) something like ATA-secure erase as well..
Otoh dropping it between plates charged with HV/high freq might work better (thinking “smoke eater” ish or better) might be better at inducing charges at die interconnects as control circuits are more likely to die before individual storage gates ?
Hmmm, “smoke eater”,
maybe an innocuous looking vape could be altered to deliver a fatal shock and/or acid.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)