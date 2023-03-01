Self-Destructing USB Drive Releases The Magic Smoke

There were some that doubted the day would ever come, but we’re happy to report that the ambitious self-destructing USB drive that security researcher [Walker] has been working on for the last 6+ months has finally stopped working. Which in this case, is a good thing.
Readers may recall that the goal of the Ovrdrive project was to create a standard-looking flash drive that didn’t just hide or erase its contents when accessed by an unauthorized user, but actively damaged itself to try and prevent any forensic recovery of the data in question. To achieve this, [Walker] built a voltage doubler circuit into the drive that produces 10 volts from the nominal 5 VDC coming from the USB port. At the command of an onboard microcontroller, that 10 V is connected to the circuit’s 3.3 V rail to set off the fireworks.
Early attempts only corrupted some of the data, so [Walker] added some more capacitance to the circuit to build up more of a charge. With the revised circuit the USB controller IC visibly popped, but even after it was replaced, the NAND flash was still unresponsive. Sounds pretty dead to us.
Unfortunately, there’s still at least one issue that’s holding back the design. As we mentioned previously, [Walker] was having trouble getting the computer to actually acknowledge his homebrew drive had any free space available. It turns out that the SM3257EN USB controller IC he’s using needs to be initialized by some poorly documented Windows XP software, which might not be such a big deal if the goal was just to build one of them, but could obviously be a hindrance when going into production.
He hopes further reverse engineering will allow him to determine which commands the XP software is giving to the IC so that he can duplicate them in a less ancient environment. Sounds like a job for Wireshark to us — with any luck he should be able to capture the commands being sent to the hardware and replay them.
While we can understand some readers may have lingering doubts about the drive’s spit-detection authentication system, it’s clear [Walker] has made some incredible progress here. This project demonstrates that not only can an individual spin up their own sold state storage, but that should they ever need to, they can also destroy it in an instant.
4 thoughts on “Self-Destructing USB Drive Releases The Magic Smoke”
How about looping some kanthal wire over the flash chip and just physically burning it? Once the wire melts through the casing and starts to carbonize the plastic, it should be very difficult to operate the chip any longer.
It would take a lot of power to heat a strand of kanthal wire enough to get the package hot enough to smoke. Due to the anti flame additives in the encapsulation it wouldn’t stay lit very long unless the wire was kept hot for quite a while, if you could even get it to do so.
Putting excessive voltage onto Vcc is a far more power efficient way to destroy a semiconductor.
Interesting. However, you’d have to make sure that the pen drive looks like an ordinary pen drive. If this goes to market, then it will be easy to spot, and if you see one in the while, you’ll know that 1) it probably contains some sensitive data and 2) crack the case open, cut one leg (or both) of the big cap that looks out of place, and you’re golden.
What I’m trying to say is that although it is a nice idea, it needs to be more difficult to spot (the big case needed to host the cap is going to be a giveaway that) and circumvent. Ideally you’ll want to put it in an ordinary Sandisk or Kingston case, which would be great for a personal one off, but probably a big no for a commercial product. But if you could, then by the time the thief/finder realises that the data is more valuable than the drive, it’d be too late.
> He hopes further reverse engineering will allow him to determine which commands the XP software is giving to the IC so that he can duplicate them in a less ancient environment.
Use Facedancer ? ( https://github.com/greatscottgadgets/Facedancer )
