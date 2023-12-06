Power delivery in passenger vehicle drivetrains hasn’t changed much since the introduction of the continuously variable (CV) joint in the 1930s. Most electric vehicles still deliver power via the same system used by internal combustion cars. Hyundai/Kia has now revealed a system they think will provide a new paradigm with their Universal Wheel Drive System (Uni Wheel). [via Electrek]
What appears at first to be a hub motor is in fact a geared wheel that keeps the motor close without the problem of high unsprung weight. Power is fed into a sun gear which can move independently of the wheel allowing the system to maintain a more consistent driveline and avoid power variability over the range of suspension travel like you’d find in a CV joint experiencing high deflection.
We have some concerns about the durability of such a system when compared with the KISS and long development history of CV joints, but we can’t deny that moving the motors of an electric vehicle out to the corners would allow more packaging flexibility for the cargo and passenger areas. We’re also excited to see open source replicas make their way into smaller robotics projects now that the images have been released. If you’ve already made one in CAD, send us a tip at tips@hackaday.com.
Looking for more interesting innovations in electric cars? How about an off-grid camper van? If you think automakers are overcomplicating something that should be simple, read the Minimal Motoring Manifesto.
4 thoughts on “A Revolution In Vehicle Drivetrains?”
Where’s the young Instagram/TikTok boy that yells, “bullsh*t”.
Hate to break it to them but most of those benefits are easily achieved by making the bearing larger and putting the current CV axle inside it. Also the standard motor could allow the drive axle to go alongside it, barely taking up any more room than the design they showed. The current (pun intended) motors are not taking up very much space at all. Especially when you consider the trend is still SUV shaped tall vehicles.
Looking at the video I’m also not sure how it makes a turn with the front wheels.
Watching this makes me think why cars are the way they are. VW for example will take “test mules” fitted with a prototype if an upcoming drivetrain and flog them for 1000s of KM/miles and when a part breaks they redesign it. An example being the size of the Rzeppa joints being 90mm in the early 80s, then 100mm, then 110mm, then plunging tripod style inner joints.
I’m glad they are throwing stuff at the wall, and I’d be glad to have their drive system in a free tractor, one that I didn’t need to do any work with. If they need to ‘innovate’ to find the optimal final drive ratio, I smell vaporware. (There are many free caclulators for such information, and we would need an application: EG 4,000 lb car driving up Lombard in San Francisco at 10mph with motor torque of 200 lb-ft)
That said, it does seem well suited to small slow moving autonomous vehicles
You are not just transfering all of the torque from the motors thru the little bearings on the gears you are carrying all of the weight of the vehicle divided between all of those gears and pivots. Also the motion of that wheel is no just going to go up and down but forward and back under acceleration and braking in a steering axle that front and back motion is going to make it a handful at higher speed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)